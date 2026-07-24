Hear Morgan Wallen's New Song 'Been By Now'

(Big Loud) Morgan Wallen has officially released his newest track and first solo release of the year - "Been By Now." After debuting the track last week at his sold-out show at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, fans can now officially listen to "Been By Now".

"Been By Now" was written by Morgan Wallen, Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block, Taylor Phillips and produced by Joy Moi. Wallen's latest album, I'm the Problem, continues to dominate the charts and was recently named, "the most popular album in the U.S. all-genre for the first 6 months of 2026" by Luminate. I'm The Problem earned the same recognition for the first half of 2025 after it debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May 2025 and spent 13 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the list. The album has remained firmly in the Top 10 ever-since.

The release comes as Wallen is set to close out his blockbuster 23-stadium show Still The Problem Tour, which has played to sold-out crowds across North America. Produced by AEG Presents (with the exception of the Tuscaloosa date, produced by Live Nation), the tour features a rotating lineup of special guests including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett, with support from Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten on select dates.

Remaining Still The Problem Tour dates include:

July 24 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

August 1 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen Announces New Single 'Been By Now'

Hear Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen's New Duet 'I Can't Love You Anymore'

Morgan Wallen Kicks Off 2026 Stadium Tour

Morgan Wallen Celebrates Launch of SiriusXM Morgan Wallen Radio

News > Morgan Wallen