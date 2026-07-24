Just Jayne Stream New Single 'White Picket Fence'

(IC) All-female country trio Just Jayne share their new single "White Picket Fence," the latest offering from their debut Jayne EP, out August 14 via The Core Records.

On "White Picket Fence," Just Jayne - the Nashville-based trio of singer-songwriters Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele, and Rachel Wiggins - bring their crystal-clear harmonies and signature sister-like chemistry to a song about rethinking the picture-perfect future you once thought you wanted. With the sharp storytelling, irresistible hooks, and deeply relatable perspective that have quickly made them one of country music's most exciting new groups, the track captures the moment when growing up starts to look less like following a script and more like deciding what happiness actually means for yourself.

That same spirit carries through Jayne, the trio's debut EP and the project that gives a name to the creative world they have been building together. At the heart of the EP is Jayne: a character born from their connection as writers, artists, and friends. Though Edwards, Steele, and Wiggins grew up in completely different places - Georgia, New York, and between California and Arkansas - they kept finding themselves drawn to the same feelings, heartbreaks, dreams, and coming-of-age experiences. Created from pieces of their own names, Jayne became a way to tell stories that felt deeply personal but widely recognizable. Across its seven tracks, Jayne introduces that character in all her forms - the best friend, the big sister, the girl you look up to, the girl still figuring it out - and turns her world into songs about identity, longing, friendship, heartbreak, and the everyday emotional truths that define coming into your own.

Jayne brings together previously released standouts "Love A Loser," "What's His Name?," "Climate Change," and "Death & Taxes," alongside three new songs: "White Picket Fence," "Bad Day," and the project's focus track "Emergency Contact." Together, the seven tracks capture the many sides of Just Jayne's world, from quick-witted kiss-offs and clear-eyed reflections to songs about friendship, growing up, and finding your own way forward.

The EP arrives amid a breakout year for the Nashville-based trio, who were recently featured on Taste of Country's "RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch" roundup, with the outlet noting that "Just Jayne are bringing beautiful three-part harmonies back to country music." After making their international debut at C2C Festival in London earlier this year, Just Jayne have continued building momentum on the road with dates supporting multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith on his Long Live Country Rock and Roll Tour, along with festival appearances including CMA Fest and LASSO MONTREAL.

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