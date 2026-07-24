Stream Cody Jinks' Expanded Album 'In My Blood (Deluxe)'

(The Oriel Company) Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Cody Jinks released the expanded version of his 11th studio album, In My Blood (Deluxe) via his label, Late August Records.

Of the album, Jinks shares, "This is the super duper deluxe special edition one year anniversary of In My Blood. One of my favorite records that we've ever recorded. It has three brand new songs on it. We hope that you dig it, be on the lookout for it."

In My Blood (Deluxe) expands on the original album with three new tracks anchored by unfiltered songwriting drawn directly from Jinks' own lived experiences. The new additions range from the thoughtful reflection of "Good Man" and the hard-earned perspective of "Know It All" to the haunting introspection of "Jesus and the Devil," while also featuring the previously released acoustic one-take rendition of fan favorite "Lonely Man." Together, the expanded collection further showcases his gift for turning life's triumphs, struggles, and lessons into songs that are both deeply personal and universally relatable.

Marking the one-year anniversary of In My Blood, Jinks is celebrating and thanking fans for their support of the album with the release of three new songs available exclusively as part of the digital deluxe edition. In addition, fans can receive 25% off physical CD and vinyl editions of the original In My Blood album at www.codyjinks.com through the end of today. The newly added tracks are available digitally only and are not included on the discounted physical products. Stream it here

In My Blood (Deluxe):

Better Than the Bottle

Lost Highway

The Others

In My Blood (ft. Blackberry Smoke)

Something Wicked This Way Comes

See the Man

When You Can't Remember

Lonely Man

Monster

Found

When Time Didn't Fly

Lonely Man (One Take Acoustic)

Know It All

Good Man

Jesus and the Devil

Earlier this week, Jinks hit the road as a special guest on Five Finger Death Punch's The 20th Anniversary World Tour. The extensive run finds them making stops across the nation including Saratoga Springs, NY, Toronto, ON, Milwaukee, WI, St. Louis, MO, and Morrison, CO, Las Vegas, NV, and Austin, TX, among many others.

Tour Dates:

July 25th, 2026 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

July 26th, 2026 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview*

July 28th, 2026 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

July 30th, 2026 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*

August 1st, 2026 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell*

August 2nd, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

August 4th, 2026 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

August 5th, 2026 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 7th, 2026 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 8th, 2026 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

August 10th, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

August 11th, 2026 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

August 13th, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater*

August 15th, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater*

August 16th, 2026 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

August 18th, 2026 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

August 19th, 2026 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

August 21st, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

August 22nd, 2026 - Lincoln, NE - Memorial Stadium^

September 8th, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 11th, 2026 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*

September 12th, 2026 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater*

September 14th, 2026 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*

September 16th, 2026 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 18th, 2026 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater*

September 19th, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena*

September 22nd, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 24th, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

September 25th, 2026 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

September 27th, 2026 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

September 28th, 2026 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

September 30th, 2026 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

October 2nd, 2026 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion*

October 3rd, 2026 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater*

October 5th, 2026 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum*

October 7th, 2026 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater*

October 8th, 2026 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater*

October 10th, 2026 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

October 11th, 2026 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

October 13th, 2026 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

October 14th, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

October 16th, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater*

October 17th, 2026 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

October 19th, 2026 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

October 21st, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena*

October 23rd, 2026 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

*with Five Finger Death Punch

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