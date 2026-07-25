Drew & Ellie Holcomb And NEEDTOBREATHE Team Up With 'Promised Land'

(The Syndicate) Nearly two decades after first sharing a song together, longtime friends and collaborators NEEDTOBREATHE and Drew & Ellie Holcomb reunite on the hopeful new single "Promised Land." Out today across all DSPs, the collaborative release arrives just weeks before Drew & Ellie join NEEDTOBREATHE as special guests on The Long Surrender Tour, beginning August 12.

"Promised Land" was written by NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart during the sessions for the band's latest album The Long Surrender. Bear later sent the song to Drew and Ellie, who immediately connected with it. What began as one songwriter sharing a song with longtime friends ultimately became today's single, opening with Drew's unmistakable timbre before Ellie's rich tone joins the arrangement. Bear's signature grit soon enters the mix, the three voices blending in harmony on a collaboration that feels as natural as the friendship behind it.

"Promised Land" marks the latest chapter in a creative partnership that stretches back to 2009, when Drew and Ellie first appeared on NEEDTOBREATHE's "Stones Under Rushing Water." Since then, the artists have continued to share the stage and studio: Drew joined NEEDTOBREATHE as a solo acoustic opener in 2012 before returning with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors on the band's Tour de Compadres, Drew & Ellie later appeared on NEEDTOBEATHE's "Survival," and Bear joined Ellie on her single "Sweet Ever After." Along the way, they've made memorable appearances at each other's Ryman Auditorium shows including this past spring when NEEDTOBREATHE joined the couple during one of their two sold out nights closing the Never Gonna Let You Go tour.

"Happy to have this song coming out with our dear friends Drew and Ellie Holcomb in time to go on tour together. Drew tells me I always pick the wrong songs to cut, so we let them pick this time. This song is about how there really are always two ways to see the world. I'm trying to see it through the eyes of love rather than fear every chance I get." - Bear Rinehart

Built around piano, acoustic guitar, and warm harmonies, "Promised Land" is a hopeful meditation on choosing love over fear. Arriving at a moment when uncertainty often feels inescapable, the song points toward peace, grace, and the quiet reassurance that hope still has the final word.

"From the moment Bear sent this song idea over to me, I knew I loved it. I've been singing it ever since, and it's a full circle moment to get to record this amazing song with our long-time friends, NEEDTOBREATHE. It's been 13 years since I've been on tour with them, and I can't wait to hit the road again. 'Promised Land' heads into the wild during a wild and chaotic time, and I hope this song brings you a little comfort and peace on the journey. I hope you hear it, and roll the windows down and feel the wind beneath your wings, and that it reminds you that no matter what the algorithm tells you, 'we don't have to fear a thing.'" - Ellie Holcomb

The collaboration arrives as NEEDTOBREATHE continues celebrating the release of The Long Surrender, the band's tenth studio album and first for MCA. Produced by nine-time GRAMMY Award winner Dave Cobb, the record finds the South Carolina-bred quartet embracing a more vulnerable, instinctive approach while building on a career that includes five No. 1 albums, more than three billion streams, sold-out tours, and a devoted global following.

For Drew & Ellie Holcomb, "Promised Land" continues a season of celebrating their shared musical journey. Following the release of their first full-length album together, Memory Bank, and their acclaimed Never Gonna Let You Go headline tour, the Nashville husband-and-wife duo recently revisited two of each other's most beloved with new recordings of "Constellations" and "What Would I Do Without You." Across their individual and shared careers, they've amassed more than 1.1 billion streams while building a devoted following through nearly two decades of heartfelt songwriting and authentic storytelling.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb - The Long Surrender Tour (with NEEDTOBREATHE)

August 12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

August 14 - Dillon, CO - Lake Dillon Amphitheatre

August 15 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

August 16 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

August 20 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 21 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater

August 22 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

August 23 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 25 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

August 27 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

August 28 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

August 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater

August 30 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 5 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 6 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

September 9 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

September 11 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

September 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

September 14 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 17 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

September 18 - Birmingham, AL - Coca Cola Amphitheater

September 19 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 20 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Related Stories

Hear NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Last Drunk'

NEEDTOBREATHE Release 'The Long Surrender Live at RCA Studios'

NEEDTOBREATHE Albums Getting Special Vinyl Reissues

NEEDTOBREATHE Stream New Album 'The Long Surrender'

News > NEEDTOBREATHE