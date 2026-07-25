Hear Tanya Tucker And Dan Seals Duet 'Bop'

(117) Country Music Hall of Famer Tanya Tucker and the late Dan Seals unite on a new, reimagined duet of the 1986 number one hit, "Bop," which is the latest single appearing from the Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet album, that releases August 28.

Written by Paul Davis and Jennifer Kimball, the groovy track tells the story of a struggling couple looking to rekindle their flame, looking back on their days as young lovebirds. The solo track sung by Seals in 1986 earned a CMA "Single of the Year" win, and became his most popular single ever released.

I want to bop with you baby all night long

I want to bop the night away

I want to make it a night like it used to be

When our hearts were young, and our souls were free

"Dan Seals was a man of incredible charm and a gentle soul who possessed a uniquely 'receiving' nature. When you spoke with him, he gave you his full attention; he had the softest eyes and was a very gentle person. Beyond his kindness, he was a remarkable talent who took songs like 'Meet Me in Montana' and 'Bop' and made them special. I feel lucky to have known such a gentle and talented spirit. I loved his voice, and I am just proud and honored to be a part of this record," said Tucker.

Tucker is a two-time GRAMMY award winner, known for her vivacious personality, raspy voice, and acclaimed onstage and onscreen performances. Throughout her legendary six-decade career, she's earned 56 Top 40 singles and 10 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, including "Delta Dawn," "What's Your Mama's Name," and "Just Another Love." The Texas-born, high-spirited cowgirl is currently performing select shows through winter 2026.

Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet features never-before-heard collaborations from award-winning artists like Vince Gill, Suzy Bogguss, Blake Shelton, and more. The album is a monumental tribute to Dan Seals and his music that continues to inspire generations today.

Related Stories

Stream Alabama And Dan Seals Duet 'Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)'

Suzy Bogguss and Vince Gill Added To Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet Album

Alabama To Join The Late Dan Seals on 'Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)'

Hear Katharine McPhee and The Late Dan Seals' 'The Healing Kind' Duet

News > Dan Seals