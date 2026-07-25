Landon Smith Announces New Album With 'Seamstress' Stream

(MCA) Landon Smith announces his debut album, Don't Mind Me, set for release on September 25 via Lucille Records / MCA. With today's announcement, Smith also releases his latest track "Seamstress." Continuing a breakout run of releases including "Lavender" and "The Ragdoll," Smith strips everything back on today's release, delivering one of his most vulnerable recordings to date.

"'The Seamstress' is the song I get asked about most after my shows, even though I originally wrote it just for myself. More than a love song, it's a thank-you letter to the person who knows you better than you know yourself and always knows how to put you back together. With its release, I'm also excited to announce that my debut album, Don't Mind Me, arrives September 25. The record became a collection of vulnerable moments throughout the past few years of my life, shaped by my love of telling stories through melodies, poetry, and metaphors. I'm so proud of this body of work, and I hope these songs take on new meaning for everyone who listens," says Smith.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, Don't Mind Me is a 12-track collection that showcases Smith's unmistakable raspy vocals, thoughtful songwriting, and knack for pairing deeply personal storytelling with timeless, roots-driven production. Building on the emotional depth of previously released tracks "Lavender" and "The Rag Doll," the album explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Among its standout moments, "Seamstress" emerges as a slow-burning anthem of longing, built around ringing guitars and Smith's unmistakable vocal.

This fall, Smith is set to hit the road supporting 49 Winchester with stops in Aspen, Lincoln and more.

Landon Smith Tour Routing:

+ 49 Winchester Support Dates

07.25.26 Akron, CO Eastern Colorado Roundup

10.06.26 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre+

10.08.26 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen+

10.09.26 Bellevue, CO The Mishawaka+

10.10.26 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre+

Don't Mind Me Tracklist:

1. "Prologue: The Parthenon"

2. "Lavender"

3. "Runaway"

4. "The Seamstress"

5. "Don't Mind Me"

6. "Voice Memo 12-11-2025, 3:11 AM"

7. "Supertramp"

8. "The Ragdoll"

9. "Broken Under The Rug"

10. "So Long"

11. "Old World"

12. "Daylight Falls"

Related Stories

Landon Smith Shares New Single 'Supertramp'

Landon Smith Shares 'If Whiskey Were Free'

Watch Landon Smith's 'GFU' Visualizer'

Watch Landon Smith's 'Weekend' Visualizer

News > Landon Smith