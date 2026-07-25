Stream Reba McEntire's 'Ring Ring'

(The GreenRoom) Country music icon Reba McEntire's knockout title track off her fourth music capsule, Ring Ring - EP, has the Country icon returning to the telephonic subject of previous hits.
Written by Kellie Pickler, Bob DiPiero, and Karyn Rochelle, the Dave Cobb-produced number dials up the drama for a collection of telephone-themed songs spanning her 50-year career. Stream it here
Delivering a music capsule each month during the milestone celebration, One Night In Tulsa - EP, Hurt Like That - EP, and Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin' - EP are available now, as the thematically curated collections pair a newly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that span five legendary decades. Launching a tailored playlist in tandem with each music capsule, "The Reinvention Of Reba" Playlist out August 3 follows McEntire refusing to stand still, as she reinvents herself with deeper themes, modern sounds, and songs shaped by life experience.
Reba McEntire's Ring Ring - EP Tracklist
"Ring Ring" (Kellie Pickler, Bob DiPiero, Karyn Rochelle)*
"It's Your Call" (Shawna Harrington-Burkhart, Liz Hengber, Bruce Burch)+
"Long Distance Lover" (Pauline Lee, Robert Rosenberg)^
"She's Callin' It Love" (Sunny Russ)#
"Why Haven't I Heard From You" (Sandy Knox, T.W. Hale)+
* Produced by Dave Cobb
+ Produced by Tony Brown and Reba McEntire
^ Produced by Jerry Kennedy
# Produced by John Guess and Reba McEntire
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