Hear Lakelin Lemmings' New Album

(QHMG) Rising country singer-songwriter Lakelin Lemmings is turning up the heat this summer with the release of her highly anticipated, self-titled debut album, out on QHMG / Quartz Hill Records.

Lakelin's self-titled debut album showcases her growth as both a performer and as a songwriter. Lakelin, who turned 20 just last month, co-wrote 15 out of the 16 tracks on the album that was produced by award-winning songwriter/ producer Ash Bowers.

Early reviews for Lakelin's debut album are ecstatic, with Entertainment Focus declaring: "She has quickly become part of the genre's next generation, pairing an engaging stage presence with a maturity that belies her years" and that the rising young star is "an artist capable of speaking directly to her own generation while reminding older listeners exactly what those formative years felt like."

The project captures the heart, confidence, vulnerability, and youthful spirit that have quickly earned Lakelin a dedicated fan base and industry-wide attention, including for her debut radio single "Get Around Boy." Stream the album here

Lakelin Lemmings - Debut Album - Official Track Listing:

American Dreamin'

(Neal Coty, Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers)

Bad Boy Good

(Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers, Mike Mobley)

Get Around Boy

(Lakelin Lemmings, Mike Mobley, Ash Bowers)

There Goes the Cowboy

(Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers, Neal Coty)

I Ain't for Everybody

(Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers, Mike Mobley)

He Ain't Coming Back

(Lakelin Lemmings, Tim Owens, Nathan Woodard, Ash Bowers)

Tell Me More

(Lakelin Lemmings, Keesy Timmer, Ash Bowers)

I Remember Us

(Lakelin Lemmings, Janelle Arthur, Adam Wheeler & Helene Cronin)

19 & Single

(Neal Coty, Ash Bowers, Lakelin Lemmings)

What Are We Doing

(Neal Coty, Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers)

Parking Lot

(Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers, Tiffany Goss)

I'm Over You

(Lakelin Lemmings, Neal Coty, Ash Bowers)

Life of Mine

(Lakelin Lemmings, Jaron Boyer, Matt Gorman, John Stephens, Dan Marshall, Kaylin Roberson)

Break Up Songs

(Lakelin Lemmings, Brent Loper, Nathan Woodard)

I Drive a Truck

(Lakelin Lemmings, Tim Owens, Nathan Woodard, Ash Bowers)

Keep the Faith

(Jaron Boyer, Lori McKenna, Phil Barton)

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