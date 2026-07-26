Ian Munsick Streaming New Single 'Medicine Man'

(EBM) As Ian Munsick prepares to release his fourth studio album, The Mountain Goat, on August 21, the Wyoming native is offering heartbreak healing in his latest release from the project.

Written by Munsick, Mike Robinson, Jeremy Spillman and Ryan Beaver, "Medicine Man" finds the narrator offering love as an antidote to heartbreak. "As you probably know by now, I have no interest in making the same song twice. This has always allowed me to find new creative spark and fall in love with making music all over again every time I write a song," shares Munsick. "'Medicine Man' is unlike any song I've released. It has a psychedelic, beachy, deserty, 70's, Eagles meets Fleetwood Mac meets me kinda vibe to it. It's one of my favorites from The Mountain Goat and I'm confident it will be one of yours too."

Munsick's current single, "Love Is Blind," is currently top 50 and climbing at Country radio. The official music video starring Ryan Charles and Rocky Mountain Fever bandmates Peter Wilson (drummer), Tristan Smith (guitar player) and Jonathan Warren (fiddle player) is available now.

Spanning 15 tracks, The Mountain Goat is Munsick's first independent release via WEST TO THE REST RECORDS in partnership with Triple Tigers Records, and was produced by Munsick, Jeremy Spillman and Mike Robinson.

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