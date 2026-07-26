Jackson Wendell Goes Sony Music Nashville With 'East Texas Beauty Queen'

(SMN) East Texas native Jackson Wendell is entering an exciting new phase of his career by announcing that he recently signed with Sony Music Nashville and shared a new single called "East Texas Beauty Queen".
Jackson shared his excitement for the announcement, stating, "Signing with Sony is an incredible honor and a dream come true. I'm thankful to everyone who has believed in me, worked alongside me, and supported this journey but it is also just the beginning. I can't wait to share what's next in this partnership with Sony Music Nashville."
About the new single: Wrapped in a laidback, carefree melody, the song paints a picture of a narrator chasing after a girl who has him wrapped around her finger. Wendell wrote the track alongside Travis Denning and Brett Tyler.
"'East Texas Beauty Queen' was written about a girl I once knew who couldn't help but keep me on my toes," Wendell shared. "She's wild, unpredictable, and hard to forget. She knows her worth, and she'll make you work for it. I wanted the song to portray the difficulty of that chase while also giving it that hometown feel. It's one of those stories that just felt honest to write and felt like me."
Wendell is currently on the road with country giant Parker McCollum and will also open for Lee Brice, Josh Turner, and Mark Chesnutt later this summer.
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