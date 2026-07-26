Stream Carter Faith's Expanded 'Cherry Valley Forever' Album

(MCA) Carter Faith shares the deluxe version of her acclaimed debut album, Cherry Valley, via Gatsby Records/MCA. Listen to Cherry Valley Forever here

Cherry Valley Forever features five new tracks, including "Nothin' Better To Do" with Wyatt Flores and "Pearl Handled Pistol" with Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova. The deluxe arrives on the heels of Carter's historic ACM Album of the Year nomination for Cherry Valley-the first debut album to earn a nod in the category in a decade, following Chris Stapleton's Traveller in 2016. During the broadcast, Carter performed her acclaimed single "If I Had Never Lost My Mind," and her cover of Faith Hill's "Let's Go To Vegas" served as the official anthem of this year's ACM Awards.

An electric live performer, Carter is currently touring with Post Malone on his extensive U.S. Big Ass Stadium Tour and will perform select dates with Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey this year. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The tour continues a breakout year for Carter following the release of Cherry Valley. The LP debuted to widespread critical acclaim: Rolling Stone named it their best country album of the year and #17 on their Best 100 Albums of 2025 alongside accolades from Billboard, Stereogum, NPR Music, The Hollywood Reporter and many more.

Carter made her late-night TV debut earlier this year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon-where she had previously appeared with Fallon for their holiday single "Ugly Sweater"-and is set to make her acting debut later this year in the Netflix film Heartland, starring alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain. She was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and Music Row's 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year.

Cherry Valley was shaped over two years of writing with longtime producer Tofer Brown before the pair entered the studio in 2024 to record. During that time, Carter was steadily rising through country music, signing with MCA and Universal Music Publishing Group, making more than a dozen appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, and earning hundreds of millions of streams. Following her Stagecoach debut and touring runs with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, Carter joined Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild at the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors for a duet of "Lies Lies Lies," written by ACM Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon, while also sharing stages with Willie Nelson, Little Big Town, Marcus King, and Noah Cyrus across the country.

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