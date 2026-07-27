Darius Rucker's 'Wagon Wheel' Joins Spotify Billions Club

(EBM) Before taking the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 25, Darius Rucker and Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor were surprised with a Spotify Billions Club plaque commemorating Rucker's iconic version of "Wagon Wheel" surpassing one billion streams on the platform.

Later in the evening, the multi-GRAMMY winners combined forces to perform the chart-topping hit together, bringing the song's remarkable journey full circle as the songwriter and the artist whose version has been streamed over a billion times shared the milestone with a sold-out crowd.

"You never know where a song is going to take you, and I don't think any of us could've imagined 'Wagon Wheel' would still mean this much to people all these years later," marvels Rucker. "To celebrate a billion streams with Ketch right before we walked out at Red Rocks made it even more special. I'm grateful to everybody who's made this song part of their lives, and I'll keep singing it as long as y'all let me!"

Originally completed by Secor after he heard an unfinished Bob Dylan demo featuring what would become the song's chorus, "Wagon Wheel" became an instant classic when OCMS released it in 2004. Rucker's rendition was released in 2013 for his True Believers album and has taken on a life of its own, transcending country radio to become one of the defining songs of its generation while earning both a GRAMMY Award and RIAA Diamond certification.

"Songs have a funny way of finding their own path, and 'Wagon Wheel' has had one incredible life," reflects Secor. "Watching Darius bring it around the world over the last decade has been one of the greatest gifts a songwriter could ever receive. Standing beside him at Red Rocks to celebrate this milestone felt like watching another beautiful chapter get written."

Spotify's Billions Club is the platform's flagship playlist celebrating tracks that have surpassed one billion streams. Since its launch, it has evolved into one of Spotify's most prestigious programs, encompassing artist plaques, original video series, live concerts, long-form videos and more.

The milestone comes amid another busy chapter for Rucker, who is currently playing cities across the country on his Songs of Summer Tour in addition to select festival dates with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates. He was also recently announced as the national anthem performer at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam on Aug. 2 and will host the fifth annual edition of his own Riverfront Revival festival in Charleston on Oct. 9-10.

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