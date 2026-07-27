Ella Langley Continues Historic Billboard Hot 100 Run With 'Choosin' Texas'

(Columbia) Multi-platinum, chart-topping, and award-winning country superstar Ella Langley continues rewriting the record books as her blockbuster hit "Choosin' Texas" earns its 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With the milestone, Ella now holds the record for the longest-leading non-holiday hit by a woman with no male-billed acts, adding yet another achievement to what has become one of the most dominant chart runs in recent memory. Fittingly, the historic feat comes as Ella prepares to return to Texas for another sold-out weekend on The Dandelion Tour. She first released "Choosin' Texas" following a breakout run of sold-out shows across the Lone Star State last fall, making the song's continued record-breaking success feel especially full circle.

Featured on Ella's Platinum-certified, Billboard 200 No. 1 sophomore album Dandelion, "Choosin' Texas" has continued to break barriers since its release, becoming the first song by a woman to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. The track was co-written by Ella alongside Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor, and co-produced by Ella with Ben West. Miranda also lends background vocals to the recording.

The milestone follows an extraordinary year for Ella, who recently swept the ACM Awards with seven wins, including Female Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and took home an American Music Award. Dandelion has since produced another chart-topping hit with "Be Her," which became the fastest solo female song to reach No. 1 at Country radio in the past decade, further cementing Ella as one of music's defining artists.

Ella is currently in the midst of her sold-out The Dandelion Tour, which recently expanded with 21 additional dates due to overwhelming demand, including headline performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and two nights at Los Angeles' famed Greek Theatre.

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