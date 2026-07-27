Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Silver Sands Marina' Track Details

(EBM) With a deep passion for songs, a love of music that reaches across genres and a love of country music that extends to Nashville's true Music Row origins, Kenny Chesney knew he wanted his 21st album to be extra special. With "Carry On" closing out the panel of country radio stations in its first week and "Silver Sands Marina" striking a wistful chord with the fans via its moody video, the 11 songs that make up Silver Sands Marina deliver a life-affirming, but honest take on how we all move through this world.

"It's funny how records show you who they are," Chesney marvels of his latest. "And Silver Sands Marina came together in a whole other way when we found the title track, and a couple others. When we went in and cut those last three tracks, I realized: it's like a rock in your shoe, it'll bother you until it's right when you're dealing in songs. But when it's right, you know."

With the Sept. 25 release coming into focus, the 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee who just wrapped his second residency at the Sphere is ready to announce the track listing to his album. Making the decision to have 11 songs, Chesney wanted to put the focus on how they fit together and give the listeners room to absorb what's there.

"Some of these songs are unlike anything people have heard, or haven't heard in a long time," Chesney says of the songs. "Some of them go deep, some of them will make people turn it up, a few will make them laugh... But, together, I think they'll remind them how great it is to be alive. Even on days where you need a song like 'Carry On,' we're making the best of what we've got."

Chesney is fired up about the 11-song cycle, so he's returning to TalkShopLive for a talk about the album, key tracks and what he hopes people get from Silver Sands Marina. The show airs July 30 (tune in here) - and he will be taking questions from the fans as part of the discussion to continue his ongoing conversation with No Shoes Nation.

"I loved talking about Heart Life Music on TalkShopLive, because it let me get inside what we were trying to do and the process. It was a chance to show people how much telling my story meant to me, and I feel the same way about this record."

TalkShopLive is also offering a limited edition signed picture vinyl exclusive to the platform, as well as traditional signed vinyl and CDs.

With "Carry On" well ensconced in the Top 10, the permission-to-live summer anthem that pledges "If it feels good do it, if it doesn't then don't..." sets the tone for an artist who's built a career on positive energy, owning your emotions, lifting people up and offering a little encouragement when it's most needed.

As Chesney says, "Sometimes the best medicine is just turning up the music, turning to the person next to you and singing out loud. Happy, mad, sad, it doesn't really matter: music makes most things better. Even if it can't solve your problem, it'll make your heart a little lighter - and when it is feeling good, it'll just take it to another level."

Silver Sands Marina

track listing

Burn My Boat

Carry On

Talkin' Dirt

Goldfish (featuring Lily Meola)

Silver Sands Marina

It Just Got Weird (featuring Megan Moroney)

Sad Casino

Shot A Car Into Space

Remember Me That Way

What We Got Going On (featuring Colbie Caillat)

Shot Glass

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