Watch Jet Jurgensmeyer's 'Drink Alone' Video Featuring Kayleigh Clark

(APR) Following the successful release of their summer duet, emerging country artist and actor Jet Jurgensmeyer and NBC's The Voice standout Kayleigh Clark are giving fans a new way to experience "Drink Alone" with the release of its official music video. Filmed at Social Club Nashville and directed by videographer Randy Schaffer, the engaging visual perfectly captures the song's playful storyline.

Co-written by Jet Jurgensmeyer, Ericca Latza, and Ava Hall, "Drink Alone" tells the story of a young man convinced that the right connection is worth more than any drink in hand. Packed with irresistible hooks, carefree energy, and a singalong chorus, the track has quickly become a standout summer release. Now, the official video brings that story to life in a fun, authentic way. Recorded at Farmland Studios in Berry Hill, Tennessee, "Drink Alone" was produced by Jet Jurgensmeyer and Dan Frizsell

Set almost entirely inside the lively atmosphere of Social Club Nashville, the video follows Jurgensmeyer and Clark as they spend the night intentionally avoiding one another while seated just feet apart at the bar. Throughout the evening, lingering glances and near encounters hint at feelings neither is willing to admit. As the crowd slowly disappears and closing time approaches, the two are left alone together, revealing what had been obvious all along

"We wanted the video to tell a story without giving everything away," shares Jurgensmeyer. "The idea was to have Kayleigh and me very obviously trying to avoid each other throughout the entire song while we're sitting at the bar. By the end of the night, we're the only two left, which alludes to what we've both been trying not to admit the whole time. It was a really fun concept to bring to life."

The pair recently offered fans an exclusive first listen to the highly anticipated single during a recent interview on Local On 2, sharing the story behind the collaboration and previewing the song ahead of its release.

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