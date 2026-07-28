Academy Of Country Music Reveals All-Star Lineup For 19th ACM Honors

(SSM&L) The Academy of Country Music announced today a superstar lineup of presenters and performers for this year's 19th ACM Honors presented by TennPop, Seltzer of the South.

Performers set to take the stage to honor this year's honorees include Avery Anna, Big Kenny, Carly Pearce, Carter Faith, Dierks Bentley, Dylan Scott, Gabriella Rose, Gavin Adcock, Kaitlin Butts, Mark Collie, Margo Price, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum and Trisha Yearwood.

Brenda Lee will appear as a special guest and Zach John King will present the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards portion of ACM Honors. The Academy of Country Music also announced that there will be a special tribute to Country Music legend Dolly Parton, who will be honored with the ACM Poet's Award. Parton will accept the honor via a special video message.

The 19th ACM Honors will take place on Wednesday, August 19th at The Pinnacle in Nashville, co-hosted by four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce and three-time ACM Award winner Parker McCollum.

Parton joins previously announced special honorees Bill Anderson, Brett James, C2C: Country to Country, The Carter Family, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Paramount + Hit Television Series: "Landman", Leslie Fram, Mike Curb and Scott Zolke to be celebrated during what is widely regarded as the "Country Music Industry's favorite night." Previously announced ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner Ella Langley, ACM Songwriter of the Year winner Jessie Jo Dillon, and the previously announced ACM Studio Recording Award and Industry Award winners will also be recognized.

Dolly Parton is receiving the ACM Poet's Award in recognition of her extraordinary, decades-long impact as one of Country Music's most gifted and influential songwriters. A 13-time ACM Award recipient, Parton's relationship with the Academy spans generations. She has also hosted the ACM Awards three times, further cementing her place as one of the genre's most beloved and enduring figures.

At the heart of Parton's legacy is her pen. Her work has been nominated multiple times in the ACM Song of the Year category, including for "You're the Only One," "9 to 5" and "When I Get Where I'm Going," underscoring the lasting power of her songwriting within Country Music. From "Jolene" and "Coat of Many Colors" to "I Will Always Love You," Parton has written with honesty, heart and unmatched storytelling power, creating songs that have shaped the culture of Country Music and continue to resonate far beyond genre lines.

The presenting partner of the evening is TennPop, Seltzer of the South, a Tennessee-born, ready to drink, spirit-based seltzer. Crafted with Tennessee vodka, local honey, and sparkling water, TennPop celebrates the people, places, and culture that define the South.

"TennPop is about celebrating Tennessee and the people who make it what it is. Country Music has always been part of that story," said Lauren Lindsey, Founder & CEO of TennPop. "To stand alongside the Academy of Country Music as the Presenting Partner of ACM Honors, celebrating the artists, songwriters, and industry leaders whose work brings people together every day, is a milestone we're incredibly proud to be part of."

Tickets are available now through AXS. ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic partner of the Academy of Country Music, is offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience ACM Honors through an exclusive VIP package to benefit the charity.. The experience includes two premium side-stage balcony seats with complimentary drinks, backstage red carpet photo access, a private meet-and-greet ,, and exclusive commemorative merchandise. Get more details here

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