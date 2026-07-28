Watch Carter Faith, Laci Kaye Booth And Baby Nova's 'Pearl Handled Pistol' Video

(MCA) Three of music's most compelling new voices-Carter Faith, Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova-join forces on instant anthem "Pearl Handled Pistol," featured on Faith's deluxe album Cherry Valley Forever, out now via Gatsby Records/MCA. Directed by Lily Nelson and Chase Denton, the music video brings the song's femme fatale energy to life through a cinematic tale of revenge.

Written by Faith, Booth, triple ACM Songwriter of the Year and three-time Grammy Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nominee Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris Tompkins, "Pearl Handled Pistol" is a cinematic anthem built on razor sharp storytelling and undeniable chemistry. Exploring the thrill of desire, independence and the consequences of underestimating the wrong woman, the track embraces defiance and self-empowerment with fearless confidence.

With rich harmonies, a bold sound and an unapologetic perspective, "Pearl Handled Pistol" builds on the legacy of The Chicks and Pistol Annies while showcasing the distinctive voices of Faith, Booth and Nova in a defiant, infectious track that carves out a sound entirely its own.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Booth shares, "When we wrote this song, I knew from the title, it needed to feel like a woman standing in her own skin, drenched in confidence. Those kind of songs have always given me life through second hand confidence. When thinking about other women in music whose own authenticity and sexiness also inspires and empowers me, Baby Nova was the perfect voice and artistic presence to bring on."

"I feel so honored to be pulled in on this track with Carter and Laci," shares Nova. "These girls are genuinely two of my favorite artists as a music fan, so getting to be part of this was a dream come true for me. Carter was one of the earliest champions of my own project, I'm talking a week or two after I dropped my very first song, so having this full-circle moment with her on Cherry Valley Forever is beyond special to me. I adore this song, but even more than that, Carter and Laci are two fiercely talented women I'm really proud to be coming up in this industry alongside. I just feel a lot of gratitude to be part of it."

"Pearl Handled Pistol" is taken from Cherry Valley Forever, the deluxe edition of Faith's acclaimed debut album, Cherry Valley. Released last week, the expanded project adds five new tracks to the original record, including "Nothin' Better To Do" with Wyatt Flores, and arrives on the heels of Faith's historic ACM Album of the Year nomination for Cherry Valley-the first debut album to earn a nod in the category in a decade, following Chris Stapleton's Traveller in 2016. An electric live performer, Faith is currently touring with Post Malone on his extensive U.S. Big Ass Stadium Tour and is set to perform select dates with Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey this year before embarking on her newly confirmed "Cherry Valley Forever Tour." Cherry Valley, named Rolling Stone's #1 country album of 2025, is one of the most-lauded country debuts in recent memory.

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