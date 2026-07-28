Watch Lawrence Rothman's Video For 'Karmakaze' Feat. Amanda Shires

(Sacks & Co) Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Lawrence Rothman today unveils a new song, "Karmakaze," featuring longtime collaborator Amanda Shires, via KRO Records.

The music video for the new track, directed by photographer and film director Floria Sigismondi, is also out today. The track is the latest release from Rothman's upcoming album, Here Lies Love / Sawdust to Stardust, out September 25 via KRO Records.

Rothman says: "Time doesn't heal much. It just gives a song another verse. 'Karmakaze' became the companion to a song of mine 'Thrash the West,' (feat Amanda Shires) and my dear friend Amanda came back to sing on it. I didn't know I was writing the second half of 'Thrash the West.' Sometimes people have a way of showing up exactly where the story left off.

"'Karmakaze' carried me through one of the darkest periods of my life severe depression, relentless anxiety, and confronting some of my childhood trauma... Sometimes art has a way of reaching places that even a therapist can't. At least it did for me.

"One day, I'd love to create healing workshops built around songwriting, even for people who've never written a song before. I believe there's something transformative about giving pain a melody and a place to exist outside of yourself. When you sing the things you've been carrying, they move through your body and your mind and are destroyed."

The music video was directed by Rothman's wife and creative partner, Floria Sigismondi, who has directed all of Rothman's videos, with credits including David Bowie, Rihanna and Brandi Carlile.

The new track follows previously shared singles, "A Word's A Weapon" and "The Meaning," the first two releases off Rothman's forthcoming album, Here Lies Love / Sawdust to Stardust. Sigismondi also directed the music video for "The Meaning," which landed in June

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