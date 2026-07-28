Watch Ned LeDoux and Dan Seals 'God Must Be A Cowboy' Video

(117) Ned LeDoux and the late Dan Seals star in the official music video for "God Must Be A Cowboy," out now. Following their reimagined duet released in March, the new video pays tribute to the western, slower-paced way of life.

"God Must Be A Cowboy" is part of the Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet album, releasing August 28. With a myriad of dynamic duets including the voices of musical greats Suzy Bogguss, Tanya Tucker, and Vince Gill, the tribute album honors the life and legacy of Dan Seals.

Directed by Erika Rock, the new video begins with LeDoux in a cozy log cabin with "some coffee from a tin cup in his hand..." while singing to archival footage of Seals on a vintage television screen. As the music continues, LeDoux moves to the outdoors with his Takamine guitar, featuring scenes of greenery and wide shots of the majestic world around him.

Filmed in Madison, Tennessee, the quaint atmosphere reflects the song's message that life is most beautiful because of the blessings we have in front of us.

Wakin' up in the mornin'

With an eagle overhead

Makes me want to fly away before my time

And I think God must be a cowboy at heart

He made wide-open spaces from the start

He made grass and trees and mountains

And a horse to be a friend

And trails to lead old cowboys home again

"Shooting the video for 'God Must Be A Cowboy' was a lot of fun. Erika made it really easy. Hearing the song as we shot the video just always put a smile on my face. Proud we could do this for Dan," said Ned LeDoux.

"God Must Be A Cowboy" was Seals' first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Country Singles chart in 1983. It was also recorded by Ned's father, Chris LeDoux on his 1984 album Melodies and Memories.

LeDoux continues to honor his traditional country roots with his western spirit and familial influence. Next month, he'll play the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, and recently announced The Bareback Jack Tribute shows. Dedicated to his late father, Ned will play Chris LeDoux's classic hits in honor of the 50th anniversary of his 1976 bareback world championship.

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