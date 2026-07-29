Avery Anna Makes Country Radio Debut With 'Blood Runs Thicker'

(Warner Records Nashville) ACM New Female Artist of the Year Avery Anna has made her country radio debut with the streaming sensation "Blood Runs Thicker," becoming second most added this week and earning Avery the title of most added female overall.

The milestone marks yet another career high for the rising star, who recently performed the buzzworthy track at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards. Hailed by Billboard as "strong and edgy," the electrifying performance reinforced why Avery is quickly becoming one of the genre's most exciting new voices.

Following her ACM win, Avery is set to take the stage at the 19th ACM Honors, joining an all-star lineup of performers celebrating this year's Academy of Country Music honorees. ACM Honors, widely regarded as the "Country Music Industry's favorite night," is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, August 19th and hosted at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

In addition, the trailblazing singer-songwriter will hit the road this fall on her Blood Runs Thicker Tour, kicking off the 10-show run with a performance in Raleigh, NC at The Ritz on October 16. With notable stops in Athens, GA at Georgia Theatre, Orlando, FL at House of Blues Orlando, and more, Avery Anna is primed to captivate audiences across the country with her signature powerhouse vocals and unforgettable stage presence. Tickets are on sale to the public this Friday, July 31st at 10:00am CT.

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