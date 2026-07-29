Braxton Keith Recaps Kick Off Of Real Damn Deal Tour

(The GreenRoom) "Ready for the spotlight" (American Songwriter), Braxton Keith transformed two northeast venues into Texas dancehalls this weekend kicking off his headlining REAL DAMN DEAL TOUR in Silver Spring, MD and Richmond, VA.

Named after his major label debut album REAL DAMN DEAL (Warner Records Nashville), Keith's signature showmanship was on full display, giving crowds a taste of every neon-country flavor.

The energy level stayed high throughout the night as he glided through his latest releases including "Little Bit By Little Bit," "I Dreamed You Dreamed Of Me," "I Ain't Tryin'" and the crowd-rousing "I Own This Bar," along with his signature track "Cozy" and praised George Strait cover of "The Chair."

With audiences singing along to the 22-song setlist, he continues to prove why he's "one of the most electric entertainers in today's roster of up-and-coming country stars. Keith owns the stage, turning his charismatic presence up to ten," and mesmerizing each crowd as his "impressive vocal skills come out in full display at each show he plays" (Country Central).

The headlining tour follows the May release of his critically-acclaimed debut album REAL DAMN DEAL, which has already earned a spot on Billboard's all-genre "Top 50 Albums of 2026 So Far" and Goldmine Magazine's "Best 12 Country Albums of 2026 (so far)," with critics lauding it as "hard country from start to finish, with elements of western swing, honky-tonk, and Nineties all working in concert" (Rolling Stone).

Backing up his billing as one of "2026's Artists to Watch" by Amazon Music, Rolling Stone and more for his "authentic, rich sound in the studio and a captivating presence onstage" (Ones To Watch), Keith continues a breakout year two-stepping through new and familiar cities across the country with notable stops including Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl and a special hometown show in Midland, TX. Along with the headlining tour, he'll be clocking in tour support with Lainey Wilson, Tucker Wetmore and Gavin Adcock throughout the rest of the year, with scattered dates hitting an array of fairs and festivals from coast to coast.

REAL DAMN DEAL TOUR Dates:

7/31 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

8/13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

8/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

8/29 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

9/3 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

9/11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

9/25 - Round Rock, TX - Round Rock Amp

9/26 - Pasadena, TX - Pasadena Rodeo

10/2 - Waco, TX - Foster Pavilion

10/3 - Midland, TX - Momentum Bank Ballpark

11/20 - Helotes, TX - John T. Floore's Country Store

11/21 - Helotes, TX - John T. Floore's Country Store

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