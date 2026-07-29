Watch Hayden Ryann's 'Walk Through Fire' Video

(City Bird Publicity) Toronto country-pop artist Hayden Ryann shares "Walk Through Fire," a bold, energetic, and empowering anthem that transforms the aftermath of heartbreak into an unapologetic declaration of self-worth.

Fuelled by gritty guitars, confident lyricism, and an undeniable sense of momentum, the single captures the liberating moment when healing gives way to clarity, and choosing yourself becomes the only path forward.

Written from a place of hard-earned confidence, "Walk Through Fire" emerged after Hayden realized she had finally moved beyond a difficult breakup. Rather than dwelling on the pain, the song reflects the moment she stopped making excuses for someone else's behaviour and recognized she deserved more.

The song arrived almost as quickly as the emotions behind it. Sitting on the basement couch where she writes most of her music, Hayden stumbled onto the signature guitar riff while experimenting with melodies. Within minutes, the lyrics poured out naturally, and remarkably, not a single word has changed since that first writing session.

"It was almost like a 'word vomit' session where I wasn't trying to write something polished or intentional; I was just being honest," Hayden explains. "Every word that came out in that moment is still exactly what ended up in the final version."

That honesty became the foundation for a collaboration with producer Shawn Moore, who first connected with Hayden through Instagram. After an introductory phone call, Shawn encouraged her to send over any songs she felt strongly about. The first voice memo she shared was "Walk Through Fire."

"Almost immediately, he responded and said, 'That's the song we have to do,'" Hayden recalls. "His enthusiasm gave me even more confidence in the track, and reinforced my belief that it deserved to be brought to life in a bigger way."

Together, they built a production that emphasizes grit, confidence and emotional release without sacrificing authenticity. Rather than chasing existing country trends, Hayden and Shawn focused on creating a sound that felt entirely true to the song itself, allowing driving guitar riffs and organic energy to carry its message.

"The song isn't about heartbreak. It's about the moment after. The shift from breaking down to standing up," Hayden explains. "'Walk Through Fire' represents that turning point where you stop settling, take your power back, and choose yourself, even if it means walking away through the flames."

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