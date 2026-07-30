Annapolis Baygrass Nominated for IBMA Event of the Year

(DP) Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival is incredibly honored to be nominated for the 2026 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Industry Award for 'Event of the Year'! This recognition means the world to the entire Baygrass family.

Festival CEO/Founder, Ron Peremel says, "I'm incredibly humbled that Annapolis Baygrass has been nominated for this prestigious IBMA Industry Award that also includes Bluegrass in La Roche at 20 in La Roche-sur-Foron, France, Bluegrass Spartanburg in Spartanburg, South Carolina, CBA 50th Anniversary Father's Day Bluegrass Festival in Grass Valley, California, and Marysville Winter Bluegrass Series in Marysville, Ohio."

"From day one, we set out to create something more than just a great music festival in a beautiful waterfront setting," Peremel continues. "Baygrass was built on the belief that music can bring people together to make a difference-connecting fans and artists to our mission of helping to heal the Chesapeake Bay, the nation's largest estuary, and healing our community through music and immersive educational programming. To receive this recognition in only our fourth year is truly overwhelming. We're deeply grateful to everyone who believes in our vision and took the time to nominate us. On behalf of our entire Baygrass team, thank you for your support."

"I have experienced the festival as an audience member, a performer, and also as an environmental scientist who works with the non-profit festival partners and as an Environmental Advisory Board volunteer," says Dr. John D. Bolten. "I am the Chief Scientist for Hydrology at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, the largest federal hydrology lab in the county, and I also lead Geraldine and have performed at the Baygrass since the beginning... I can sincerely say that Baygrass provides a fun, safe, and clean family-friendly experience that I am proud to be a part of."

Bolten continues, "After the last evening headliner set I noticed a stark difference from many other festivals I've attended - the almost complete absence of litter on the festival grass and sandy beach. This is a testament to Baygrass' earnest approach to running a bluegrass festival - bring world-class music to a beautiful place and leave the people and land better from the experience. Where else can you watch Molly Tuttle shred on stage, later talk shop with her about environmental activism, and then devour a plate of fresh oysters with your toes in the sand while listening to the Travelin' McCourys? The best endorsement I can give is that I've encouraged my relatives and friends from West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina to attend this truly wonderful festival this year. I'm confident it will not be their last!"

Matt Hoffman, a professional music journalist/podcaster who has profiled the festival twice for JamBase and covered its environmental impact for One Beautiful Planet, says, "I've seen the festival consistently exemplify IBMA's values and awards criteria for environment, regional impact, and audience experience. Unlike traditional live music festivals, Baygrass unquestionably has a net and ever-growing positive impact on the environment. In 2025, Baygrass diverted more than 50 cubic yards of waste from the landfill and eliminated an estimated 10,000 single-use water bottles through reusable cups and water filling stations. Baygrass also raises awareness of various Bay-related environmental efforts... None of this is the easy path for a festival, but Peremel and his team chose it anyway, prioritizing impact over the bottom line."

"The Chesapeake Bay shapes the weekend, sets land against sunset over the water, and the conservation mission ties back to what's literally in view," Hoffman continues. "The festival is family-friendly without being sanitized, and the mental health and recovery-related programming give the weekend a dimension most festivals don't attempt. As I wrote in my 2025 JamBase review, Baygrassers are like family and treat each other with love and kindness. They're proving that doing a good thing and having a good time are in no way mutually exclusive."

Kate Fritz, CEO of Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay says, "As an organization dedicated to restoring and protecting the lands and waters of the Chesapeake Bay watershed-a vast and vital ecosystem that sustains an estimated 18 million people-we are incredibly proud to be a founding non-profit partner with a festival whose core mission aligns so deeply with our own. Bluegrass music has a rich, historical connection to the land, storytelling, and community. The Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival beautifully bridges this musical heritage with urgent environmental stewardship, proving year after year that "Every Jam Heals the Bay"... This connection between great music and clean water is an active, measurable effort rather than just a concept. Last year, the festival raised $36,061 to support its three Maryland-based non-profit partners: the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, the Oyster Recovery Partnership, and the Watershed Stewards Academy. Guided by CEO Ron Peremel, the Baygrass team consistently prioritizes regional conservation and audience experience over the bottom line... By bringing world-class music to a beautiful place, the Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival truly leaves both the people and the land better from the experience. It stands as an exemplary model of how a musical event can champion bluegrass culture while protecting our natural treasures."

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