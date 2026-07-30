Colby T. Helms Gets 'Armed and Dangerous' With New Single

(MPG) Rising singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and proud Appalachian storyteller Colby T. Helms released his second single, "Armed and Dangerous," off his upcoming sophomore album, One For The Losers, out October 23rd via Photo Finish Records. He also announced headlining tour dates that include notable stops in Charleston, Nashville, Richmond, and more.

"Armed and Dangerous" continues to highlight Colby's talent for storytelling and describes a cinematic tale of a man caught in the unforgiving cycle of border smuggling, crime, and incarceration. Rather than glorifying the outlaw myth, the song explores the humanity behind it, following a character who sees himself as a relic of the Old West before confronting the consequences of a life lived on the run. Rich with Southwestern imagery and gripping narrative detail, "Armed and Dangerous" showcases Colby's gift for crafting songs that blur the line between folklore and reality.

Speaking about the new single, Helms stated, "We live in a time when the term 'outlaw' gets thrown around quite loosely. This song is a tribute to a real outlaw. "Armed & Dangerous" tells the story of Juan, an immigrant from Mexico. From the dangers of the cartel to the hardships of an American prison, he has lived a life that few Americans will ever experience."

Largely recorded in Nashville with producer David "Ferg" Ferguson, One For The Losers is as diverse as its influences, balancing electric full-band performances with intimate, stripped-back recordings that place Helms' storytelling front and center. Ferguson immediately recognized Helms' rare combination of talent, vision, and dedication while working together. "Working with Colby was a pleasure," he stated, "we became fast friends. He's a great artist, and I'm very proud to have been a part of his record. He's very driven, focused, and professional; that's the most you can hope for in this business. With no doubt, he has a long, successful career in his future, and it's guys like him that make me enjoy the job."

Though still in his early twenties, Helms has emerged as one of roots music's most authentic young voices, carrying forward a tradition that stretches back generations. Raised among the culture and communities he writes about, his songs serve as both preservation and progression, honoring the stories, sounds, and spirit of Appalachia while introducing them to a new audience.

Raised in the Blue Ridge foothills of Southwest Virginia, Helms began writing songs as a teenager, drawing inspiration from the people, places, and hardships that shaped his Appalachian upbringing. While his debut album focused largely on his own experiences, One for the Losers widens the lens, spotlighting the misunderstood characters he has encountered throughout his life-from struggling friends and fallen mentors to immigrants, moonshiners, and working-class Virginians searching for a place in an ever-changing world. Across twelve tracks, Helms explores themes of loss, resilience, addiction, identity, and survival. The title track was inspired by a childhood friend whose battle with alcohol ended in tragedy, while songs like "Young and Dumb" and "Deadhead on the Weekend" examine addiction and self-destruction with honesty and compassion. Elsewhere, "Armed and Dangerous" tells the story of a man who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as a child in search of a better life, and "Ballad of the Bondurant Boys" draws from Virginia's moonshine history to explore power, injustice, and perseverance.

At its heart, One for the Losers is an album about empathy. Whether singing about dreamers, outcasts, or everyday working people, Helms approaches every story without judgment. In doing so, he not only offers a richer portrait of Appalachia, but also reminds listeners that everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and understood.

Tour Dates

Sat, Aug 22 - Roanoke, VA - WNRN Presents Dead Air V at Jefferson Center

Fri, Sep 4 - Snowshoe, WV - Ballhooter Festival 2026

Sat, Sep 5 - Fayetteville, WV - The Outpost New River Gorge

Sat, Sep 19 - Rocky Mount, VA - Rocky Mount Fest

Thu, Sep 24 - Dunn, NC - Bird's Nest Listening Room

Sat, Sep 26 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House - Deck Stage

Thu, Oct 8 - Nashville, TN - Analog @ Hutton Hotel

Fri, Oct 9 - Chattanooga, TN - The Woodshop Listening Room

Wed, Oct 14 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan

Thu, Oct 15 - Charlotte, NC - Petra's Bar

Fri, Oct 16 - Greensboro, NC - Flat Iron

Sat, Oct 17 - Galax, VA - The Rex Theater

Fri, Oct 23 - Winchester, VA - Bright Box Theater

Thu, Oct 24 - State College, PA - The State Theatre (The Attic)

Fri, Oct 25 - Wheeling, WV - Waterfront Hall

Sun, Nov 8 - Coeburn VA - Wandering Hills Music Festival

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