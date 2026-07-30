Hillary Scott & The Scott Family Commemorate A Decade Of Love Remains

(The GreenRoom) Continuing to offer hope, gratitude, and love, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family appeared Tuesday night at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their faith-based Country album, LOVE REMAINS. Standing beside her parents, Linda Davis and Lang Scott, and sister Rylee, Scott performed the soul-stirring title track and powerful #1 single, "Thy Will."

Adding to the specialness of the milestone event, album collaborators met them onstage for songs that they had been featured on, with LOVE REMAINS producer Ricky Skaggs appearing for "The Faithful Love of Jesus," and The Whites joining in (with Skaggs) for a mash-up of "The River (Come on Down)" and "Ain't No Grave." Also on the bill was Grand Ole Opry members, Lady A, where Scott came together with her bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood for 12X PLATINUM "Need You Now," among a set of fan-favorites like "American Honey," "What If I Never Get Over You," and their own moving rendition of "Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good."

"Having the incredible opportunity to kick off the 10-year anniversary of LOVE REMAINS at the Grand Ole Opry was truly a dream come true," shares Scott. "To have Charles and Dave there, plus be able to share the stage with my family, as well as Ricky Skaggs and The Whites - who had so graciously offered their gifts to this album, made the night truly unforgettable."

Delivered 10 years ago today as a powerful testimony on processing heartbreak and healing from personal tragedy, LOVE REMAINS landed the top spot on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and earned a GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, as well as Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart-topper "Thy Will." Marking 523.3K albums sold, it's surpassed 391.9 MILLION global streams to date (notching 266.2 MILLION global streams for "Thy Will.")

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