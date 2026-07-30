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Kenny Chesney Doing Deep Dive On Silver Sands Marina OnTalkShopLive Tonight

07-30-2026
Kenny Chesney Doing Deep Dive On Silver Sands Marina OnTalkShopLive Tonight

(EBM) With excitement running high around Kenny Chesney's 21st studio album Silver Sands Marina, which has already dropped the Top 10 single "Carry On," the response to the track list seemed to warrant a conversation.

So Kenny is going to return to TalkShopLive to do a deep dive today, July 30 at 7pm Eastern/6pm Central. The talk with his Heart Life Music co-author Holly Gleason is going to dig into the music, what makes the songs special, his guests, plus take questions from the fans.

Viewers can watch and shop signed exclusive picture disc vinyl, standard vinyl and CD on July 30 at 7pm ET at this link: https://talkshop.live/watch/fvRzP4UAS_kb

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