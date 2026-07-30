The Country Network Launches Cruising Through Summer Special Hosted by Cody Alan

(117) The Country Network is launching "Cruising Through Summer," a TV special hosted by SiriusXM The Highway's Cody Alan and in partnership with Country Cruising as a go-to place for exclusive artist interviews, electric performances, and a behind-the-scenes look at what you can expect from next year's Country Cruising sail, April 11-18, 2027 on the Celebrity Summit.
The special will air beginning tonight, July 30, at 7 p.m. EDT, and run throughout the Summer. Tune in to The Country Network on ROKU, Google Play, LG TV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling TV, and on the website at TCNCountry.com.
Fan-favorite country stars Randy Travis and his More Life Tour, Russell Dickerson, Craig Morgan, David Nail, and risers like Hannah Dasher, Alana Springsteen, and many more are joining this one-of-a-kind lineup to entertain audiences of all ages. Departing from Tampa, Florida, and visiting Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, this seven-night party at sea is one Country fans won't want to miss!
Cody Alan to Host Country Cruising 2027
Russell Dickerson, David Nail, Hannah Dasher, and More Added To Country Cruising
Drake White, Alana Springsteen, and Tiera Kennedy Join Country Cruising 2027 Lineup
Randy Travis and Craig Morgan Lead Country Cruising Lineup For 2027
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