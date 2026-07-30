The Country Network Launches Cruising Through Summer Special Hosted by Cody Alan

(117) The Country Network is launching "Cruising Through Summer," a TV special hosted by SiriusXM The Highway's Cody Alan and in partnership with Country Cruising as a go-to place for exclusive artist interviews, electric performances, and a behind-the-scenes look at what you can expect from next year's Country Cruising sail, April 11-18, 2027 on the Celebrity Summit.

The special will air beginning tonight, July 30, at 7 p.m. EDT, and run throughout the Summer. Tune in to The Country Network on ROKU, Google Play, LG TV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling TV, and on the website at TCNCountry.com.

Fan-favorite country stars Randy Travis and his More Life Tour, Russell Dickerson, Craig Morgan, David Nail, and risers like Hannah Dasher, Alana Springsteen, and many more are joining this one-of-a-kind lineup to entertain audiences of all ages. Departing from Tampa, Florida, and visiting Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, this seven-night party at sea is one Country fans won't want to miss!

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