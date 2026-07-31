Cameron Whitcomb Shares New Song 'Want For Nothing'

(Atlantic) Cameron Whitcomb continues his relentless momentum with the premiere of his soul-stirring new song "Want For Nothing." Available now via Atlantic Outpost, the standout track anchors The Hard Way (Complete Edition), which marks the definitive final chapter of Whitcomb's monumental debut era.

"Want For Nothing" is already taking social media by storm, generating over 2.5 million views across just two teasers prior to release, while a viral reel for "The Hard Way" has racked up over 95 million views in the last two weeks alone.

Today's release arrives as Whitcomb prepares to take the festival stage tomorrow night for his official Lollapalooza debut in Chicago, performing a high-energy set on the Airbnb Stage at 7:45 PM.

The release of The Hard Way (Complete Edition) follows the runaway global success of the breakout single, "Kingdom of Fear," from Whitcomb's acclaimed Deep Water EP, which will soon be available on limited edition CD with pre-orders open HERE. After securing Whitcomb his career-first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, "Kingdom of Fear" officially impacts US Hot AC Radio this Monday, August 3rd. Beyond the US, the hard-hitting track has evolved into an international powerhouse, ranking as a Top 10 song across Canada, Belgium, and the Netherlands across official charts and radio, while reaching the Top 5 on Country Radio in both the UK and Australia. The song's recently released comical yet heartfelt visual follows Cameron through a series of unfortunate mishaps on arguably the worst day ever, poetically mirroring the real-world hardships Whitcomb has overcome on his remarkable journey to stardom.

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