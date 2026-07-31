Russell Dickerson Teams Up With KIDZ BOP For 'Happen To Me' Music Video

(The GreenRoom) Watch the KIDZ BOP "Happen To Me" music video out now, featuring a special cameo from country superstar and original artist Russell Dickerson - the first time a country artist has appeared in a KIDZ BOP music video!
The video opens with Russell Dickerson on SiriusXM's The Highway, with host Macie Banks sharing that "Happen To Me" has become such a hit, that KIDZ BOP is covering it. Russell says that he's always wondered what it would be like to be a KIDZ BOP Kid-and suddenly, it "happens" to him.
Russell magically transforms into a KIDZ BOP Kid for the day and joins the KIDZ BOP Kids on an unforgettable adventure through Nashville. He brings the other KIDZ BOP Kids to the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage, where Russell transforms back into himself just in time for an awesome and adorable dance party to the KIDZ BOP version of Russell's hit song "Happen To Me."
Fans can stream KIDZ BOP's version of "Happen To Me" on all major streaming platforms, and hear a special message from Russell himself on KIDZ BOP Radio on SiriusXM Channel 135, where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time.
Filmed in Nashville in partnership with Visit Music City, the music video features some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including country music's biggest stage, the Grand Ole Opry, SiriusXM Nashville Studios, and legendary locations along Broadway.
Russell Dickerson's "Happen to Me" earned multi-week No. 1s on Billboard and Country Aircheck/MediaBase, is certified Platinum, and has surpassed 310 million streams worldwide. Plus, crossed into pop formats, landing on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot AC, and Top 40 charts. Dickerson also released "Happen to Me" featuring the Jonas Brothers.
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