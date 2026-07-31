Zach John King Delivers New Song 'How To Not'

(SMN) Zach John King today releases a new track, "How To Not," offering a window into the people and places that have shaped him. Written by King, Kyle Fishman, Randy Montana, and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song is built around a clever structure, highlighting the traditions, values, and experiences so central to King's identity that they have become second nature. The upbeat song features driving, indie rock-inspired production and fast-paced, vivid lyrics that immerse listeners into King's world.
King reflected on his decision to release this track at this time in his life, sharing, "When we were picking the next single, we were going back and forth between this one and a more typical sad breakup song that's also on the album. But given where I am right now, recently losing my dad, the lines in the chorus just hit different. 'I'll always be my father's son. I can't not be from where I'm from.' It felt like the truest decision I could make, so it was actually an easy one. I'm real proud of this song. It's going to take on a different meaning for me for the rest of my life."
The track will appear on King's upcoming debut album, I'm What You Get, dropping August 28th.
Co-produced by Ryan Wilson and King, the album features a total of 20 tracks, offering an introduction to King. Diving headfirst into King's experiences growing up in Fayetteville, Georgia, ups and downs in love and life, and a desire to remember where he came from in the midst of rapid growth, the project also embodies King's unique sound, blending elements of classic country, indie rock, and vivid storytelling.
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