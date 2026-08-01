Bailey Zimmerman Joins Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan As Gulf Coast Jam Headliner

(CEG) Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam organizers have announced Bailey Zimmerman as the opening night headliner for the 15th Annual Festival taking place June 3-6, 2027 in Panama City Beach. He joins superstar headliners Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan for the event Billboard called one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals." The fourth and final headliner will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Bailey played Gulf Coast Jam for the first time three years ago, and you could tell then he was going to be a star," said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "It's been fun to watch his career take off, and we can't wait to have him back next year."

Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam drew over 25,000 fans nightly to the four-day festival in May. Ticketmaster listed Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam as one of the Best Country Music Festivals to See in 2026. Music Festival Wizard named it the number one festival in their Top 50 Most Popular Fests in the World 2024 - Voter's Choice poll and their Best Beach Music Festivals This Summer in 2025.

"Bailey's dominance of the country music charts has sent his demand through the roof," added Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "With Jason, Luke, and Bailey, this is shaping up to be an incredible lineup."

Four-day passes are currently available for General Admission, College, First Responder, and Military levels. Available elevated experiences include Caymus Premium Standing, Caymus VIP, Overlook Club, and Side Stage. All passes for the 2027 festival are currently on sale now at www.GulfCoastJam.com. A wait list has been created for sold-out Skyboxes, Eagles Nest, and Luxury Suites.

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