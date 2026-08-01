Chase Matthew Goes On 'Autopilot' With New Single

(Warner Records Nashville) Chase Matthew has never shied away from telling the truth in his music, but his new song, "Autopilot," is different. The deeply personal track finds Matthew opening up about one of the hardest seasons of his life-and the moment everything changed.

Written about a time when he was simply going through the motions, "Autopilot" reflects on a season of feeling empty, disconnected and stuck in a cycle he couldn't seem to break. It's a side of Matthew fans haven't heard before.

"'Autopilot' is the most important song I've ever released," says Matthew. "I wrote it about one of the lowest points of my life, when I was just going through the motions and honestly didn't care what tomorrow looked like. Looking back now, I can see God was pursuing me even when I didn't realize it. My hope is that anyone who's struggling hears this song and knows there's hope, because there absolutely was for me."

The release comes as Matthew continues one of the biggest years of his career. His current single, "Holdin' It Down," recently entered the Top 30 at country radio, while his duet with Lauren Alaina, "All My Exes," continues its climb at No. 13. With more than 1.7 billion global streams, multiple RIAA certifications and his first No. 1 at country radio under his belt, Matthew will spend the rest of the year on the road, joining Jason Aldean's Songs About Us Tour as direct support before appearing on select dates of Aldean and Luke Bryan's Double Down Tour.

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