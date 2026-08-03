Hear Dasha's New Anthem 'Memo'

(Warner) Dasha releases her confident new single "Memo". Written with powerhouse songwriters Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Shane McAnally, who boast a combined 145+ number one hits, Dasha steps boldly into this new cycle of music. "Memo" sonically sits right in Dasha's wheelhouse, tapping into the same pop country sounds that fans have come to love from the emerging star. Sharp and empowering storytelling blended with Dasha's sassy delivery, the new track finds her leaning into confidence instead of dwelling on the past.

As her career flourished, Dasha did her best to tune out the noise- the comments on social media criticizing her voice, her style, even the way she danced. On the surface, she convinced herself it didn't matter, but privately, those comments took their toll. Now, she's emerged with a renewed sense of self, grounded in who she is and no longer seeking permission to be herself. That personal growth has unlocked a new level of creative freedom, shaping not only her perspective but the direction of her sophomore album. It's the sound of an artist who has stopped apologizing, embraced her individuality, and found confidence in owning every part of her story.

"I love that this song lets the female perspective take up space without apologizing for it. It was written with three of the most successful and prolific songwriters of all time, Shane McAnally, Ashley Gorley, and Ben Johnson," Dasha explains. Getting to write with people on that level is so exciting for me, and I walked into that room knowing exactly who I am as an artist. We all brought something different to the table, and I think that's what made this song feel so authentic."

Her breakout hit, "Austin (Boots Stopped Workin')," became one of 2024's most-streamed country songs, earned Female Song of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards, and secured Dasha a place in Spotify's Billions Club just two years after its release. She is only the second solo female country artist to reach that marker, just behind Taylor Swift.

Dasha's momentum continues to build, marked by a series of career-defining milestones. In 2026, she earned an ACM Award nomination for New Female Artist of the Year; in 2025, she received an MTV Video Music Award nomination for PUSH Performance of the Year.

Her catalog reaches far beyond her debut hit song, however, with fan-favorite tracks like "Not At This Party," "Like It Like That," and "Even Cowboys Cry," showcasing her range as both a songwriter and performer. In May, Dasha kicked off the next chapter of her career with the release of "Mad About It," the first taste of new music that continues to push her sound forward.

A dynamic live performer, Dasha has taken her music to stages across the country and around the world, performing at major festivals and venues while sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in music, including Thomas Rhett, Tate McRae, Luke Bryan and Benson Boone. Her high-energy performances and magnetic connection with fans have helped solidify her reputation as an artist who truly comes alive onstage. In 2025, she was selected as an Opry NextStage artist, further cementing her place among country music's rising stars, and she has continued to return to the Grand Ole Opry stage throughout her rapidly growing career.

What started as a viral moment has evolved into a global, genre-blurring career that's rewriting the rules of modern country music.

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