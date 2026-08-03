Hear Parmalee's New Song 'I Need Somebody'

(BBR) Six-time number one hitmaker Parmalee returns with the band's latest track, "I Need Somebody."
Written by Matt Thomas, Taylor Phillips, Andrew DeRoberts, David Fanning and Andy Albert, the upbeat track reflects on a person's heartbreak and the desire to wipe it out of their memory by seeking to find a forever love.
Recently earning the longest-running number one by a band in nearly 14 years on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, Parmalee's current single, "God Knew Better," is currently climbing the country charts.
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