Hear Tucker Wetmore's 'Sunburn Mixtape'

(MCA) Tucker Wetmore turns up the heat with his six-song Sunburn Mixtape. Built for long hot days and late summer nights, the collection pairs three brand new tracks with a trio of fan favorites.

Produced by Chris LaCorte, the mixtape's newly released tracks move from the after-midnight abandon of "Crazy To Yourself" to the playful chemistry of "98%" and the moonlit romance of "Yours." They join "Sunburn," the hazy standout named Song of the Week by The New York Times' Popcast, "Proving Me Right" and "Who Told You That."

Earlier this month, Wetmore earned the No. 1 most-added song at Country radio with "Who Told You That," landing 89 first-week stations. The milestone marks Wetmore's largest add day of his career as the single debuted at No. 54 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. Riding a groovy, breezy country rhythm, "Who Told You That" finds Wetmore drawing a line in the sand between reputation and reality.

The new mixtape follows Wetmore's third consecutive No. 1 with "Brunette" and a string of milestones, including being named Billboard's Country Rising Star and winning New Male Artist of the Year at the 61st ACM Awards. After completing the sold-out first leg of The Brunette World Tour presented by NUTRL Vodka Seltzer in London this spring, Wetmore joined HARDY's Country! Country! Tour and will take the second leg of his headline tour into this summer and fall. Come September, he'll join Brooks & Dunn for select dates, with a special stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 12.

Hailed as "one of country music's biggest breakout successes over the past few years" by Billboard, Wetmore continues to build on the momentum of his debut album, What Not To, which became the biggest country album from a new artist last year. The album debuted at No. 15 on Billboard's all-genre 200 Albums chart and helped propel Wetmore to more than 2.7 billion global career streams. Stream the "Sunburn Mixtape" here

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