Ian Munsick Named a Maverick of Wyoming

(EBM) The Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT) has named Ian Munsick among its inaugural Mavericks of Wyoming. Inspired by WOT's Mavericks Wanted campaign, the initiative recognizes Wyomingites whose leadership and authenticity reflect the untamed Western spirit that defines Wyoming.

In partnership with Wrangler, Munsick was presented with a limited-edition custom Mavericks Wanted Wrangler jacket by WOT executive director Domenic Bravo.

Country music star Ian Munsick, who hails from Sheridan, has not only made a name for himself as a musician, he also founded a record label, WEST TO THE REST RECORDS. His new, 15-track album, The Mountain Goat, is set to release on August 21, 2026.

Related Stories

Ian Munsick Streaming New Single 'Medicine Man'

Hear Emily Ann Roberts And Ian Munsick's 'Jack & Jill Daniel's' Duet

Ian Munsick Recruits Ryan Charles For 'Love Is Blind' Video

Hear Ian Munsick's 'Cutthroat World'

News > Ian Munsick