Morgan Wallen Wraps Epic Still The Problem Tour

(Big Loud) Following the release of his highly-anticipated track "Been By Now" and Saturday's sold-out tour finale at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, Morgan Wallen has officially concluded the Still The Problem Tour. Across 23 sold-out stops at 12 North American stadiums, the tour saw shows at iconic venues including Bryant-Denny Stadium, Soldier Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Michigan Stadium, University of Clemson's Memorial Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field.

Along the historic run, Wallen became the first artist in history to perform two consecutive nights at Michigan Stadium as well as University of Clemson's Memorial Stadium. Additionally, Wallen played the first concert at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium in 43 years, following Hank Williams Jr's 1983 show.

As a testament to the impact of the latest tour, Wallen's latest album I'm The Problem has returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, which debuted more than a year ago and has never left the Top 10, spends its 14th non-consecutive week at No.1.

After debuting the track at his sold-out show at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Wallen recently released his newest track and first solo release of the year - "Been By Now." Upon release, the track debuted No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 - his 20th Top 10 track. The track also debuted No. 1 on the Streaming Songs and Digital Songs Sales charts. Wallen currently has two songs in the Top 5 including his duet with Ella Langley, "I Can't Love You Anymore."

In addition, "You Proof" has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA. This becomes Wallen's sixth Diamond-certification, maintaining the record for the most Diamond-certified singles by any country artist.

During the Still The Problem Tour run, Wallen donated a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) - which supports youth music and athletic programs and gives communities access to essentials in times of crisis. Those donations enabled MWF to donate over $1 million worth of instruments to 26 schools in need across U.S. touring cities.

One of the schools, Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School in Pittsburgh, PA - received $40,000 worth of instruments. "We are truly honored and excited to receive this generous donation of musical instruments from the Morgan Wallen Foundation. This gift will have a lasting impact on our students and our music program by providing access to high-quality instruments that will inspire creativity, enhance learning opportunities, and help our young musicians continue to grow both artistically and personally," Sonya Coleman, Sto-Rox School District Superintendent states, "Partnerships like this demonstrate the power of giving back to communities and creating opportunities that will positively influence students for years to come."

Throughout the run, Wallen transformed each tour stop into a one-of-a-kind hometown event, welcoming athletes and local legends for his now-iconic walkouts. Joined by an all-star lineup of special guests including Nick Saban, Caitlin Clark, Tim Tebow, John Elway, Ray Lewis, Aidan Hutchinson, Cooper Dejean, The Hughes Brothers and a special evening at night one in Baltimore where he was joined by members of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. Special guests for the tour, which varied by show, included Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Thomas Rhett, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason, Zach John King, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Blake Whiten, Hudson Westbrook and Flatland Cavalry.

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