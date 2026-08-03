Stella Lefty Announces Her Debut Album At Lollapalooza

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(align) Last night, Chicago-born singer-songwriter Stella Lefty announced her debut album, Long Way Home, out August 21 via Atlantic Outpost, during her Lollapalooza set, a full-circle moment as she commanded a fully packed crowd of over 12 thousand fans during the festival she grew up going to since she was 15 years old.

To celebrate the announcement, Stella also shares that buzzing single "Lean In, Kiss Me" will be released this Friday, August 7, alongside pre-save/pre-order of the album.

During her debut performance at the festival last night, Stella took over the Airbnb Stage, performing Wearing jerseys emblazoned with the album title, she brought out boyfriend and country star Vincent Mason to perform "Something to Lose" during her set, which will appear on the album and is currently climbing up the the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Off the back of a career-defining year, with 370M+ streams, 1B+ views, a sold-out headline tour, and a CMA Fest takeover following her EP Is This Heaven?, hit single "Boston" continues to overtake the charts in the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Continuing the momentum, Long Way Home rolls out with pop-up events in major U.S. markets before her November headline tour.

TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 6 - Davenport, IA - Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds with Jessie Murph %

Sun Sept 27 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond %

Sat Oct 3 - Decatur, AL - Rock the South %

Sun Oct 4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits %

Sat Oct 10 - Ballarat Central, AU - Strummingbird Festival %

Sun Oct 11 - Melbourne, AU - Prince Bandroom #

Thu Oct 15 - Sydney, AU - Metro Theatre #

Sat Oct 17 - Newcastle East, AU - Strummingbird Festival %

Sun Oct 18 - Birtinya, AU - Strummingbird Festival %

Fri Oct 30 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club #

Sun Nov 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubador #

Mon Nov 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre #

Tue Nov 3 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom #

Fri Nov 6 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas (Cambridge Room) #

Sat Nov 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston (Bronze Peacock Room) #

Tue Nov 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade #

Thu Nov 12 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House #

Sun Nov 15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall #

Mon Nov 16 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #

Tue Nov 17 - Boston, MA - Royale #

Thu Nov 19 - Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis #

Sat Nov 21 - Nashville, TN - The Truth #

Mon Nov 23 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall #

# headline show

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