Thomas Rhett Expands The Soundtrack To Life Tour

(The GreenRoom) Freshly kicking off THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR across North America and while in London for a special three-night run with Luke Combs at Wembley Stadium, Diamond-certified superstar Thomas Rhett is announcing the expansion of his latest headline tour overseas.

Promoted by Live Nation, the international extension will bring THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR to the U.K. in April 2027 for three headline arena dates, marking his first headlining run in the region since 2018.

The tour will stop at Manchester's AO Arena (April 22), London's The O2 (April 23) and Glasgow's OVO Hydro (April 25). Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 7 at 10 a.m. BST, with presales beginning Tuesday, August 4.

"Our U.K. fans have always shown us so much love," Thomas Rhett shares. "Getting back for our own arena tour has been something we've been working on for a really long time. We've got a lot of songs to catch up on together and I can't wait to see everybody next spring."

Returning to the U.K. for his first headline tour since 2018, Thomas Rhett will bring the full THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR overseas for the first time, complete with career-spanning hits, larger-than-life production and the "unparalleled energy" (American Songwriter) that has made his live show one of country music's most sought-after experiences.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans looking to elevate their concert experience. Packages vary and include premium seats, a guided backstage tour, VIP-exclusive gift item and more. VIP package contents vary depending on the package selected.

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