Watch Lauren Anderson's 'Midnight Train To Memphis' Video

(PN) Nashville country, rock, and blues artist Lauren Anderson releases official music video for her cover of "Midnight Train to Memphis". Lauren Anderson brings the grit and power of "Midnight Train To Memphis" to the screen with the official music video for her breakout single.

Filmed on railroad tracks surrounded by towering train cars and bathed in the glow of a Tennessee sunset, the performance video captures Anderson and her band in their element - delivering an electrifying performance that feels as expansive and cinematic as the song itself.

The visual perfectly complements the track's blues-infused swagger, pairing Anderson's commanding vocals with sweeping shots of the band performing against a backdrop that nods to the song's title and spirit. Equal parts Americana and rock-and-roll, the video highlights the chemistry between Anderson and her musicians, showcasing the high-energy live show that has made her a standout on stages across the country.

"Midnight Train To Memphis" first introduced Anderson to millions during her Season 28 Blind Audition on The Voice. In a moment that quickly resonated with viewers, Snoop Dogg turned his chair on Anderson's final note, securing her place on Team Snoop and transforming the song into a defining chapter of her career. The official video serves as a fitting continuation of that journey, giving fans a new way to experience the song that launched her national television debut.

With its stunning visuals, powerhouse performances, and undeniable sense of place, the "Midnight Train To Memphis" music video further solidifies Lauren Anderson as one of the most exciting voices working at the intersection of blues, soul, and rock today.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Lauren Anderson's Love Again

News > Lauren Anderson