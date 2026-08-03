Wynonna Judd Announces The Hard Truth Tour

(TPR) GRAMMY Award-winning global icon Wynonna Judd is hitting the road once again with The Hard Truth Tour, in support of her upcoming highly anticipated solo album, The Hard Truth, out October 2 via ANTI- Records.

Fresh off her acclaimed co-headlining Raised On Radio Tour with Melissa Etheridge, Wynonna will kick off The Hard Truth Tour with special guest Troubadour Blue on October 8 in New York, NY at the Bowery Ballroom.

The 15-date tour will bring her unmistakable voice, powerhouse performances, and deeply personal new music to audiences across North America, with stops in Houston, Tulsa, St. Louis, and more, before wrapping on November 21 in Gary, IN at the Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana.

"As we were making this record, I kept finding myself thinking about you. Every song we recorded, every story we told... I couldn't help but wonder what it would feel like to stand onstage and share it with you face to face," says Wynonna. She continues, "That's the wonderful thing about music. A song may start in a writing room or a studio, but it doesn't really come alive until it's shared. The Hard Truth holds some of the most honest moments I've ever put to music. It's about the things that shape us, break us, heal us, and keep us moving forward. Bringing these songs to the stage feels like inviting you into that journey with me."

TICKETS: Fans will have their first opportunity to purchase tickets, including exclusive VIP packages, during the Wynation Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, August 4, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. local time. All presales conclude Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 p.m. local time.

The Hard Truth Tour Dates

10.08.2026 | Bowery Ballroom | New York, NY*on sale now

10.16.2026 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

10.17.2026 | Choctaw Grand Theater | Durant, OK

10.20.2026 | Orpheum Theater | Omaha, NE

10.22.2026 | The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort | Tulsa, OK

10.23.2026 | Stifel Theatre | St. Louis, MO

11.06.2026 | Oxford Performing Arts Center | Oxford, AL**

11.07.2026 | North Charleston Performing Arts Center | North Charleston, SC

11.09.2026 | The Kravis Center - Dreyfoos Hall | West Palm Beach, FL

11.11.2026 | Straz Center - Morsani Hall | Tampa, FL

11.13.2026 | Weldon Mills Theatre | Roanoke Rapids, NC

11.14.2026 | Hard Rock Live Bristol | Bristol, VA

11.19.2026 | The Wind Creek Event Center | Bethlehem, PA

11.20.2026 | Center Stage at Northfield Park Racino | Northfield, OH

11.21.2026 | Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana | Gary, IN

**VIP packages and artist presale will not be available

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