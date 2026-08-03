Zac Brown Band Had Big Surprise For Fans At Record-Breaking 15th Fenway Sellout

(JONESWORKS) Zac Brown Band celebrated another remarkable milestone Sunday night, achieving a record-breaking 15th consecutive sold-out performance at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. Already holding the venue's records for the most consecutive sold-out shows and the most tickets sold in its history, the band marked the occasion in unforgettable fashion when Zac Brown surprised every fan in attendance with a cruise vacation aboard Margaritaville at Sea.

Valued at more than $40 million, the surprise gift for more than 37,000 fans is the largest audience gifting in live entertainment history. Personally provided by Brown as a thank-you to his fans, the cruises may be redeemed on select Margaritaville at Sea sailings over the next year.

Brown made the on-stage announcement just before the band's performance of "Same Boat," saying "Tonight we're going to do something that even Jimmy would say is crazy. I'm buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat. This is the biggest giveaway in history ladies and gentlemen, right here tonight at Fenway Park!"

"We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans," said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. "This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we're proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality."

Throughout the Love & Fear U.S. Tour, presented by Margaritaville at Sea, Zac Brown Band is giving away four cruises per show. Those fans will receive a cruise aboard the brand-new Beachcomber, debuting in January 2027 and home to "Same Boat," a first-of-its-kind artist-curated live music venue at sea co-designed by Zac Brown. Named in tribute to Brown's 2021 collaboration with the late Jimmy Buffett, the venue will serve as the ship's central live entertainment hub, blending Southern hospitality, premium acoustics, craft cocktails and high-energy performances in a space personally curated by Brown to capture the feel of a front-row concert experience.

On the heels of the band's historic limited engagement at Sphere Las Vegas and critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Love & Fear, the band kicked off the 27-show run in July and will continue through November, bringing its electrifying live show to major markets across the country. For full routing and more information, please visit zacbrownband.com.

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