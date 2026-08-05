Brooks & Dunn Celebrate New Platinum Awards

(The GreenRoom) For more than 30 years, Brooks & Dunn's music has remained a defining force in country music and today, the duo add six new RIAA certifications to their "extensive and impressive" (Billboard) catalog.

The Country Music Hall of Famers' "Red Dirt Road" has now reached 3x PLATINUM, "Cowgirls Don't Cry" and "Ain't Nothin' Bout You" are certified 2x PLATINUM, and "She's Not The Cheatin' Kind," "Hard Workin' Man" and "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone" are each earning PLATINUM status. Originally released years before streaming became the industry's dominant format, the songs continue to find new audiences today-proof that Brooks & Dunn's music remains as relevant today as when it was first released.

Known for being "the Energizer bunnies of country music, reinventing themselves year after year, album after album, and easily keeping up with the younger hitmakers" (Rolling Stone), Brooks & Dunn remain as active as ever. Following acclaimed collaborative projects REBOOT and REBOOT II, the duo recently joined Morgan Wallen for stadium dates across North America and continue to hit the road year after year on their sold-out tours, as well as holding the record for the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas.

The duo's expanded NEON MOON TOUR kicks off next month, a "jaw-dropping, crowd-raising" live experience that is "about as unforgettable as it can get" (Country Living). Direct support will come from country rocker David Lee Murphy or rising star Tucker Wetmore, with a combination of special guests including Willow Avalon, Kaitlin Butts, Caylee Hammack and Angie K. Ahead of opening weekend, which includes an already sold-out show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Brooks & Dunn recently announced a rare performance at the Grand Ole Opry on August 12.

Once artists like Brooks & Dunn hit the Country Music Hall of Fame, folks don't expect much in the way of new ideas. But, thirty-plus years into their career, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn long ago dialed in their generation-defining sound and style. The best-selling duo of all time, their yin-and-yang country-rock blend has earned them 20 Number Ones-plenty of material to fill stadium-rocking set lists. And with a Grammy-winning, course-of-history shifting catalog written mostly themselves, they could rest easy knowing without doubt they left a permanent mark on the American songbook.

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