Carrie Underwood Stars In NBC'S Sunday Night Football Show Open

(fcc) Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for the 14th consecutive season beginning September 13 on NBC and Peacock.
In the latest evolution of SNF's show opens since 2013, the year of Underwood's debut, this year's edition features scenes in three distinct locations - the recording studio, an intimate setting in a small music venue, and a concert performance in a packed stadium.
"This season, we've drawn inspiration from Carrie's deep, well-documented love of rock music - a perfect fit since our Sunday Night Football anthem was born from pure rock 'n' roll: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' 'I Hate Myself for Loving You.'" said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 14 years. "We've worked to match these two rock frequencies of past and present as they come together in Carrie's high-energy performance. The greatest players and teams in the NFL will take it from there."
"This year's show open welcomes Sunday Night Football into my ongoing rock star fever dream," says Underwood. "I love this new version of the track and, once again, Tripp and the incredible team behind the camera brought it to life in a whole new way that captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock 'n' roll. It's one of my most favorite opens yet!"
The show open for Sunday Night Football, primetime television's No. 1 program for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years, will debut on Sunday, Sept. 13 leading into the season debut of SNF featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visiting Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants, in John Harbaugh's head coaching debut with New York. The Sunday night opener marks the 15th time the Cowboys face the Giants in NBC's Sunday Night Football package - the second-most played matchup on NBC's SNF (Cowboys-Eagles, 17).
A preview will debut during the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on NBC and Peacock this Thursday, August 6, at 8 p.m. ET, as the Carolina Panthers face the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America on-site in Canton.
Carrie Underwood Hits HiNote At Special Grand Ole Opry House Event
Watch Motley Crue Jam With Carrie Underwood On American Idol
Carrie Underwood Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Iconic Debut Album
Carrie Underwood The Highest RIAA Certified Female Country Artist Of All Time
Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day Two Report
On The Record: Gary Stewart - One Track Mind
Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report
Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer
Imperial Teen Announce New Album With 'Overdrive' Video
Metallica Rock 'Fade To Black' In London
Glenn Hughes To Have Heart Surgery And Retires From Live Performances
Eagles Add January Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency
Linkin Park: Unshatter Coming To Movie Theaters
Watch Northlane's 'CUT_it' Video
Taking Back Sunday Expand 'Louder Now' For 20th Anniversary
Third Eye Blind Reimagine 'Semi-Charmed Life'
Watch Prong's 'The Banner' Video
Elvis Costello's 'My Aim Is True' (49th Anniversary Edition) Box Set Coming
Becky Baldwin Talks Tony Iommi's New Solo Album And More
Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'Red Dragon' Video