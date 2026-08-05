Laci Kaye Booth Launching Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart Tour

(IC) Laci Kaye Booth has announced her first-ever headline tour in support of her new album Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart, which will be released September 18 via Lost Highway Records.
The seven-date Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart Tour will bring Laci to the kinds of dive bars and honky-tonks that inspired the album's world, kicking off September 27 in Chicago and wrapping in Los Angeles on October 15.
Tickets are available for pre-sale today at 10AM local time and will be on-sale to the public on Thursday, August 6, at 10AM local time.
Laci Kaye Booth - 2026 Tour Dates
8/15 - Montreal, QC - LASSO 2026
8/20 - Green Bay, WI - The Resch Center *
8/22 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *
9/2 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena +
9/3 - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
9/17 - Oxford, MS - SJB Pavilion *
9/18 - Athens, GA - Akins Ford Arena *
9/19 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *
9/24 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center *
9/25 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *
9/26 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena *
9/27 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub^
9/30 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's 20 Lanes^
10/2 - Brooklyn, NY - Desert 5 Spot^
10/5 - Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups^
10/6 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy^
10/7 - Lexington, KY - The Burl^
10/9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *
10/10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena *
10/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *
10/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Desert 5 Spot^
11/20 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest 2026
* supporting Ella Langley
+ supporting Brad Paisley
^headline date
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