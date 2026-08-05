Myles Morgan Announces The Road Sign Tour

(The GreenRoom) Quickly establishing himself as a one-to-watch performer with a growing stage demand, Myles Morgan today announces The Road Sign Tour. With major music festival appearances in the mix, Fan Club presale tickets for the headline shows are available beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time, and general tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Getting back out on a headline tour is always exciting because it's my chance to connect with fans in a way that's really personal," shares Morgan. "I'm pumped to play songs people are already loving, plus a lot of new music we can't wait to perform live. We're ready to hit the road and see everyone on THE ROAD SIGN TOUR!"

With the tour title inspired by his brand-new release "Road Sign," the Morgan and Rhett Akins-penned track captures a restless escape, where the open highway - like touring - becomes a place of reflection, and every exit, mile marker, and "Road Sign" offer possibilities. Produced by Clayton Collins and Dalton Wixom. "Road Sign" is the latest in a series of fresh songs delivered by Morgan following "Batting 1.000" and "Wrong Kind of History."

Tour Dates for Myles Morgan's THE ROAD SIGN TOUR:

8/20 - Study Hall - Clemson, SC

8/21 - Ned Kelly's Down Under - Milledgeville, GA

8/22 - Southern Social - Statesboro, GA

9/23 - Brick Street Bar - Oxford, OH

9/25 - The Grainery - Plain City, OH*

9/26 - 8 Seconds Saloon - Indianapolis, IN*

10/2 - Rock The South - Decatur, AL

10/9 - Two Dimes - Tuscaloosa, AL*

10/17 - Boots In The Park - San Juan Capistrano, CA

10/18 - Boots In The Park - Tucson, AZ

10/22 - Proud Larry's - Oxford, MS*

10/23 - Rick's Cafe - Starkville, MS*

11/20 - The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop - Raleigh, NC*

11/21 - One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar - Greensboro, NC

*Public Onsale for Headline Shows: Friday at 10 a.m. Local Time

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