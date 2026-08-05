Koe Wetzel Reunites With Ella Langley For New Duet 'Jaded'

(EBM) Following a week of fan speculation fueled by a Nashville billboard, a mysterious voicemail and cryptic social posts, Koe Wetzel officially announces his new single at Country radio, "Jaded" featuring Ella Langley, arrives this Friday, Aug. 7.

Marking the pair's first collaboration since Gold-certified "That's Why We Fight," the aching new duet reunites two of country music's most compelling voices at a moment when both artists continue to build on career-defining momentum.

Co-written by Wetzel, Langley, Jordan Schmidt and ERNEST, "Jaded" finds Wetzel leaning into the raw, unfiltered storytelling that has become his signature, while Langley's unmistakable vocals add another layer of vulnerability to the track. Built around a conversation between two people carrying the weight of past heartbreak, the song asks the question at its core: "How'd you get so jaded?"

"Ella's been one of my favorite people to write and sing with for a long time," says Wetzel. "We recorded 'That's Why We Fight' early on in both of our careers, and getting back in a room together was something we talked about every time we saw each other. When she sings, you believe it and I'm excited we could get this one out there to the fans."

"Koe and I have known each other and been friends for a long time," adds Langley. "He was one of the first artists I ever got to collaborate with and one of the first I went out on the road with back in 2022. Getting to write and record another song together is special."

Langley's appearance on "Jaded" comes during a banner year of record-setting chart success and major award recognition that has solidified her as one of contemporary music's fastest-rising stars. The announcement also arrives amid another landmark year for Wetzel, whose critically acclaimed album The Night Champion continues to cement his place as Rolling Stone's "ultimate if-you-know-you-know artist."

"Jaded" continues the creative momentum of the June release, which Wetzel quickly followed with five additional songs written and recorded alongside the album's original 11 tracks, showcasing the fearless songwriting, hard-earned perspective and genre-bending approach that have earned him a devoted fanbase across the globe.

With The Night Champion World Tour underway now, fans across the U.S., Canada and Australia have a front-row seat to Wetzel's latest chapter, with a setlist packed with new music alongside fan favorites spanning his catalog. Shane Smith & The Saints, Ole 60, Wyatt Flores, Corey Kent, Wade Bowen, Bayker Blankenship, Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke join as support across varying dates.

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