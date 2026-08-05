The Bluegrass Album Band's 1981 Album Set For Vinyl and Digital Reissue

(CR) Craft Recordings continues to honor the legacy of genre-defining bluegrass guitarist Tony Rice in what would have been his 75th year by announcing the first vinyl reissue of The Bluegrass Album since its release in 1981.

The all-star project features a who's who of bluegrass luminaries, including Rice, J.D. Crowe, Doyle Lawson, Bobby Hicks, and Todd Phillips (collectively known as The Bluegrass Album Band). Together, they put their own spin on timeless classics, including Bill Monroe's "On My Way Back To The Old Home" and Lester Flatt's "Gonna Settle Down."

Arriving September 25, The Bluegrass Album features all-analog (AAA) mastering with lacquers cut from tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio. The remastered audio will also be available on digital platforms in standard and hi-res audio.

In 1980, two of the most revered names in modern bluegrass, Tony Rice (1951-2020) and J.D. Crowe (1937-2021), assembled some of the genre's greatest progressive talents for an unlikely project-recording a collection of classic songs by seminal bluegrass artists. Rice, who began his career in the early '70s as a member of Crowe's legendary band, The New South, intended for this to be a one-off studio album for Rounder Records. Little did he know that he'd spark a beloved-and long-running-musical phenomenon.

Joining Rice (guitar) and Crowe (banjo/vocals) were mandolinist Doyle Lawson (of The Country Gentlemen), double bassist Todd Phillips (David Grisman Quintet), and fiddler Bobby Hicks, whose lengthy resume included stints with the "Father of Bluegrass" Bill Monroe and Porter Wagoner. While each musician was known for pushing the boundaries of bluegrass-from Rice's jazz- and folk-influenced "new acoustic" music to Crowe's integration of rock, jazz, folk, and country into The New South-the album found the players paying homage to their genre's foundational figures. As Rice wrote in the album's original jacket notes, "This project was conceived out of my sheer love of traditional bluegrass music, and for the purpose of letting people know that neither I nor any of the personnel on this album have any intention of abandoning it."

The Bluegrass Album, as it was aptly titled, found the supergroup recording live in studio, blending upbeat stompers with haunting balladry, all while bringing their unique touch to classic songs by Monroe ("On My Way Back To The Old Home," "Molly And Tenbrooks," among others), Lester Flatt ("Gonna Settle Down"), Earl Scruggs ("Blue Ridge Cabin Home," with Flatt), and the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers ("Pain In My Heart"), plus traditional material like "Model Church." The resulting album, released in 1981, was pure magic.

Calling themselves The Bluegrass Album Band, the quintet never expected the project to go beyond that one release-or beyond the studio. But the album's breakout success led them to tour and, eventually, release five more titles, with their final LP, The Bluegrass Album, Vol. 6, arriving in 1996. Crowe, Lawson, and Rice remained core members, while a revolving cast of musicians, including Jerry Douglas, Vassar Clements, and Mark Schatz, stepped in over the years. The original album, however, has long been considered a bluegrass masterpiece, influencing countless musicians along the way.

Writing for Acoustic Guitar, multiple IBMA-winning artist Molly Tuttle praised "Rice's mind-blowing guitar playing and vocals," declaring the album "a must-hear for anyone who loves bluegrass." Acclaimed duo Dailey & Vincent ranked the LP among their ten most essential bluegrass albums for MusicRadar, proclaiming, "To put all of those elite, wonderful artists together on one record is like catching lightning in a bottle.... If you've ever listened to it, you'll know that it's just truly special raw bluegrass music."

Click here to pre-order/pre-save The Bluegrass Album.

The Bluegrass Album Track Listing (Vinyl)

Side A:

1. Blue Ridge Cabin Home

2. We Can't Be Darlings Anymore

3. Molly And Tenbrooks

4. I Believe In You Darling

5. Model Church

Side B:

1. On My Way Back To The Old Home

2. Gonna Settle Down

3. Toy Heart

4. Pain In My Heart

5. Chalk Up Another One

6. River Of Death

The Bluegrass Album Track Listing (Digital)

Blue Ridge Cabin Home

We Can't Be Darlings Anymore

Molly And Tenbrooks

I Believe In You Darling

Model Church

On My Way Back To The Old Home

Gonna Settle Down

Toy Heart

Pain In My Heart

Chalk Up Another One

River Of Death

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