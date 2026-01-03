Katseye Reveal Studio Version Of 'Internet Girl'

(IC) Just weeks after concluding their sold-out, first-ever North American tour, GRAMMY-nominated global girl group Katseye drops "Internet Girl" - a song that quickly became a fan favorite after being previewed on the 16-date run.

Released today via HYBE x Geffen Records, "Internet Girl" explores the chaos of being online, leaning into irony, hyper visibility and the performance of digital identity.

The topic is a natural one for KATSEYE, who were recently crowned TikTok's Global Artist of the Year. They move fluidly between self-expression and satire on the track, which was produced by Mattman & Robin (Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons). It's self-aware pop with a sense of humor.

Coveteur said, "Trust, this new @katseyeworld song will be on repeat until further notice..." Proclaiming "Internet Girl" "instantly addictive," Sweety High noted, "By the second chorus, people who had never heard the song before were already moving like they'd streamed it a hundred times." The Los Angeles Times declared, "KATSEYE has never put on less than a killer performance in its brief life as a [group]" and spoke with the group just before the tour launched for this feature. Complex awarded their New York shows "Straight 10 out of 10s." The Dallas Observer said, "KATSEYE's First Tour Proves What Fans Already Know: They're the Next Big Thing.... It's not K-pop. It's not Western stardom as we know it. Yes, they are the sh*t. They are also one of one."

In addition to a nod for Best New Artist, KATSEYE is nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their breakout single "Gabriela." The song appears on BEAUTIFUL CHAOS (HYBE x Geffen Records), which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. The EP also includes another Billboard Hot 100 hit, "Gnarly," which has amassed over 647 million combined global streams. "Gnarly" took the No. 2 spot on The New York Times list of 2025's Best Songs and also appeared on tallies by NME, Stereogum and FADER. Hailed by Rolling Stone and Billboard as one of the year's best songs, "Gabriela" was among the top five song lyric searches on Google's Year In Search. View Google's "Year in KATSEYE" HERE. KATSEYE will make their Coachella debut in April 2026.

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