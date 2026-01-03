Klaudie And Fredrik Ferrier Team Up With 'Keep Me Running'

(Rephlektor) Rising DJ and producer Klaudie joins forces with British singer-songwriter Fredrik Ferrier on her new single, "Keep Me Running," which has been released via In It Together Records.

"Keep Me Running" centers on a strong, recurring vocal hook that fosters a natural, emotional connection on the dancefloor. Fredrik Ferrier's expressive vocal delivery floats effortlessly over Klaudie's forward-driving production, balancing intimacy and momentum. The result is a record that feels both immediate and enduring, equally at home in late-night club settings and expansive, open-air environments.

The collaboration began organically after Ferrier first heard Klaudie DJ during Miami Music Week, where her musical selection and command of the room immediately stood out. A shared appreciation for melody, structure, and emotional pacing, alongside the discovery that both artists are classically trained violinists, laid the foundation for a creative partnership that would later evolve into "Keep Me Running."

Reflecting on the track, Ferrier explains: "This record came together pretty naturally. It's a dance track first and foremost, built around a chorus that just felt right on the floor rather than something that needed over-explaining. The song is anchored around that hook, strong repetition, open vowels, and a melody that carries the energy. I'm a big believer in melody, especially in dance music, where not everyone listening is focused on language. If it feels good rhythmically and emotionally, it works."

The release finds a fitting home on In It Together Records, a label known for championing emotionally resonant electronic music that prioritizes connection, musicality, and longevity over fleeting trends. With a growing catalog that bridges club culture and melodic depth, the imprint has become a trusted platform for artists pushing refined, feeling-led dance music - making it a natural match for the collaborative spirit and sonic intent behind "Keep Me Running."

For Klaudie, "Keep Me Running" arrives during a period of rapid momentum. Following the launch of her independent label We R The Problem (with the release of "Sex on the Dancefloor"), a debut on the Space Miami Terrace, and a growing run of international performances across Europe and the U.S., she continues to refine an identity that bridges classical discipline with underground club culture. Her background as a classically trained violinist remains central to her sound, shaping an instinctive understanding of melody, tension, and flow.

Ferrier brings a substantial resume to the collaboration. A British singer-songwriter with Icelandic roots, he has earned over six billion plays for his cover of "Wicked Game," and his original releases have received support from BBC Radio 1, Capital FM, Sky Sports, and ITV, along with placements on major Spotify editorial playlists. As a live performer, he has shared stages with Jason Derulo, Natalie Imbruglia, and Pink Floyd, sold out multiple London shows, and performed at festivals with crowds of over 10,000. In 2026, he is set to appear at Iceland's once-in-a-lifetime Eclipse Festival, sharing the stage with MEDUZA and Berlioz.

Together, Klaudie and Fredrik Ferrier deliver a collaboration rooted in musical intuition rather than overstatement - a track that lets rhythm, repetition, and emotion lead the experience.

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